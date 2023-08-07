Partial Correction of the Presentation Material for the Financial Results
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March31, 2024
We would like to inform you that a correction has been made to the presentation material for the "Results Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March31, 2024" disclosed on August 3, 2023, as follows. No correction has been made to the figures in the previously disclosed financial statements. Correnctions have been reflected in the presentation material posted on the Company's corporate website.
Reason for the Correction: The Company has made a correction due to the discovery of an error in the presentation material for the "Results Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March31, 2024".
Details of correction:
Page 40, "Tabelog: Overview"
[Before correction] Number of monthly users: 96.49 million
[After correction] Number of monthly users: 91.39 million
Kakaku.com Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the operation of purchasing support Website Kakaku.com. The Company operates through two business segments. Internet Media segment is engaged in the operation of Websites that provide price comparison service, restaurant search and reservation service, real estate information, travel information, movie information, automobile information, bus information and inheritance procedure service. The segment also develops dynamic package system, movie contents and Website production. The Finance segment is involved in the insurance agency business.