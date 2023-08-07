August 7, 2023

For Immediate Release

(English translation of the original Japanese document)

Company Name: Kakaku.com, Inc.

Representative: Shonosuke Hata, President and Representative Director (Stock code: 2371; Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Kiyoaki Shirakawa, Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Management Division Phone: +81 3-5725-4554

Partial Correction of the Presentation Material for the Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March31, 2024

We would like to inform you that a correction has been made to the presentation material for the "Results Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March31, 2024" disclosed on August 3, 2023, as follows. No correction has been made to the figures in the previously disclosed financial statements. Correnctions have been reflected in the presentation material posted on the Company's corporate website.

Reason for the Correction: The Company has made a correction due to the discovery of an error in the presentation material for the "Results Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March31, 2024". Details of correction:

Page 40, "Tabelog: Overview"

[Before correction] Number of monthly users: 96.49 million

[After correction] Number of monthly users: 91.39 million