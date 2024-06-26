Online reservations at over 35,000*1 restaurants available in English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) and Korean

Tabelog*2, one of Japan’s largest restaurant search and reservation sites, has launched an online reservation service for visitors to Japan, which supports English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) and Korean. With reservations available at over 35,000 restaurants, it is the largest service of its kind in Japan.

*1As of June 26, 2024, based on internal research. Largest restaurant reservation service (instant reservations) for visitors to Japan

*2Tabelog is operated by Kakaku.com, Inc. one of Japan’s leading Internet companies.

Tabelog’s online reservation service for overseas visitors

To offer a more convenient way to find and reserve restaurants for the growing number of visitors to Japan, we have launched an online restaurant reservation service where reservations can be made in English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), and Korean.

*According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the number of visitors to Japan is expected to exceed 3 million in May 2024 (up 60% from the previous year).

Features of Tabelog’s service are as follows:

Search for restaurants in Japan by specifying a location, cuisine, budget, and the date and time you want to make a reservation.

Select a restaurant based on detailed information about the restaurant, including menu, photos, and reviews posted by Japanese users.

Check reservation availability using the calendar function and make online reservations directly on Tabelog.

*Online reservations are currently only available for set menus and require credit card registration. In addition, there is a system usage fee of 440 yen (incl. tax) per person per reservation.

“Japan is currently the destination of choice for travelers from around the world, and many of them want to experience Japan’s food culture. However, there is still a shortage of restaurants equipped to communicate with and take reservations from overseas visitors leading to a situation where only a handful of well-known restaurants are attracting visitors to Japan,” said Taku Kounoike, Head of Tabelog. “As a Japanese gourmet media, we want to support travelers in experiencing the deeper charm of Japan, by showcasing a wide range of excellent restaurants across the country, and by providing a service that enables users to make online reservations. We sincerely hope that your travel experience in Japan will become more fulfilling than ever before.”

Links to the different language versions of Tabelog:

- English: https://tabelog.com/en/

- Simplified Chinese: https://tabelog.com/cn/

- Traditional Chinese: https://tabelog.com/tw/

- Korean: https://tabelog.com/kr/

*Ongoing modifications and improvements to the site may result in changes to the user interface and performance.

About Tabelog

Tabelog provides information on almost all restaurants in Japan, and users can choose restaurants catering to their specific preferences, based on information provided by the restaurants themselves, as well as reviews and photos posted by users. The service receives high marks from users for offering comprehensive information about restaurants and a highly convenient user interface. As of March 2024, it has become one of Japan’s largest restaurant search and reservation services, with approximately 93.5 million monthly users.

About Kakaku.com, Inc. (https://corporate.kakaku.com/?lang=en)

Established in 1997, Kakaku.com, Inc. (TOKYO:2371) is a Japanese internet company operating various web services, including the purchasing support site "Kakaku.com", the restaurant search and reservation service "Tabelog", and the comprehensive job search service "Kyujin Box". In April 2024, the company launched "Jobcube", a comprehensive search site for jobseekers, in the United States.

