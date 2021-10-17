Kakaku com : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

October 18, 2021

Company name: Kakaku.com, Inc.

Representative: Shonosuke Hata, President and Representative Director (Stock code: 2371; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Kiyoaki Shirakawa, Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Management Division Phone: +81 3-5725-4554

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Kakaku.com, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis under Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

This transaction has completed the acquisition of treasury stock based on the resolution of the Board of Directors passed on August 4, 2021.

1. Class of shares acquired Common stock of Kakaku.com, Inc. 2. Total number of shares acquired 316,300 shares 3. Total acquisition cost 1,182,924,990 yen 4. Acquisition period October 1, 2021 to October 15, 2021 5. Method of acquisition Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

For reference:

1. Details of the August 4, 2021 resolution of the Board of Directors

1. Class of shares to be acquired Common stock of Kakaku.com, Inc. 2. Total number of shares to be acquired 2,000,000 shares (maximum) 3. Total acquisition cost 5,000,000,000 yen (maximum) 4. Acquisition period August 5, 2021 to October 15, 2021

2. Cumulative total of treasury stock acquired based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors