Kakaku com : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

October 18, 2021
October 18, 2021

For Immediate Release

(English translation of the original Japanese document)

Company name: Kakaku.com, Inc.

Representative: Shonosuke Hata, President and Representative Director (Stock code: 2371; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Kiyoaki Shirakawa, Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Management Division Phone: +81 3-5725-4554

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Kakaku.com, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis under Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

This transaction has completed the acquisition of treasury stock based on the resolution of the Board of Directors passed on August 4, 2021.

1.

Class of shares acquired

Common stock of Kakaku.com, Inc.

2.

Total number of shares acquired

316,300 shares

3.

Total acquisition cost

1,182,924,990 yen

4. Acquisition period

October 1, 2021 to October 15, 2021

5.

Method of acquisition

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

For reference:

1. Details of the August 4, 2021 resolution of the Board of Directors

1. Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock of Kakaku.com, Inc.

2.

Total number of shares to be acquired

2,000,000 shares (maximum)

3.

Total acquisition cost

5,000,000,000 yen (maximum)

4. Acquisition period

August 5, 2021 to October 15, 2021

2. Cumulative total of treasury stock acquired based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors

1.

Total number of shares acquired

1,423,800 shares

2.

Total acquisition cost

4,999,800,476 yen

Disclaimer

Kakaku.com Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 02:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
