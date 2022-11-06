Kakaku com : Summary of Analyst Meeting for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023

First, please refer to the consolidated business results on page three of the document.
In Q2, revenue was JPY14.225 billion, up 19.9% YoY, operating profit was JPY5.533 billion, up 34.7% YoY, and the operating profit margin was 38.9%, which improved 4.3 percentage points from last year. Profit before income taxes was JPY5.685 billion, and net income was JPY3.876 billion.
In H1 of the fiscal year, which is shown on the right, revenue was JPY28.240 billion, up 18.2% YoY, operating profit was JPY10.906 billion, up 34.3% YoY, operating profit margin was 38.6%, profit before income taxes was JPY11.330 billion, and net income was JPY8.046 billion.
The column right next to it shows the progress rate against the earnings forecast, which is 43.8% for sales and 42.1% for operating profit.
They are not shown in this document, but the results against the H1 forecast are 95.7% for sales, 97.4% for operating profit, 102.1% for profit before income taxes, and 105.9% for net income.
The result for operating income was 97.4%, slightly below the H1 forecast, but all indicators were generally close to the plan.
Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results by Business
Compared to last year, advertising and commissions increased in Q2, but this is due to the recovery of sales in the Tabelog business, and there is no major change in the business model or use of money from time prior to COVID-19.
