    2371   JP3206000006

KAKAKU.COM, INC.

(2371)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:52 2022-11-06 pm EST
2332.00 JPY   +1.83%
11/06Kakaku Com : Summary of Analyst Meeting for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
PU
11/06Kakaku Com : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
PU
11/03Kakaku.com Reports 39% Rise in Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kakaku com : Summary of Analyst Meeting for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023

11/06/2022 | 11:02pm EST
FY 3/2023 Second Quarter

Results Briefing

November 2, 2022

Kakaku.com, Inc. (TSE Prime 2371)

© 2022 Kakaku.com, Inc.

Hello, this is Shonosuke Hata from Kakaku.com. Thank you for joining us today.

I would now like to explain our financial results for the second quarter.

1

1. Consolidated Operating Results

2. Operating Results and Progress by Business

3. Initiatives Going Forward

4. Appendix

© 2022 Kakaku.com, Inc.

2

2

Consolidated Operating Results

FY22/3

FY23/3

Forecast

Progress

Q2

H1

Q2

H1

(Unit: million yen)

YoY

YoY

Revenue

11,861

23,882

14,225

+19.9%

28,240

+18.2%

64,500

43.8%

Operating Profit

4,109

8,121

5,533

+34.7%

10,906

+34.3%

25,900

42.1%

OP Margin

34.6%

34.0%

38.9%

+4.3pt

38.6%

+4.6pt

40.2%

-

Profit Before

4,060

8,027

5,685

+40.0%

11,330

+41.1%

25,800

43.9%

Income Taxes

Profit Attributable

3,876

+28.2%

8,046

+39.3%

to Owners of the

3,024

5,774

17,600

45.7%

Parent Company

© 2022 Kakaku.com, Inc. 3

First, please refer to the consolidated business results on page three of the document.

In Q2, revenue was JPY14.225 billion, up 19.9% YoY, operating profit was JPY5.533 billion, up 34.7% YoY, and the operating profit margin was 38.9%, which improved 4.3 percentage points from last year. Profit before income taxes was JPY5.685 billion, and net income was JPY3.876 billion.

In H1 of the fiscal year, which is shown on the right, revenue was JPY28.240 billion, up 18.2% YoY, operating profit was JPY10.906 billion, up 34.3% YoY, operating profit margin was 38.6%, profit before income taxes was JPY11.330 billion, and net income was JPY8.046 billion.

The column right next to it shows the progress rate against the earnings forecast, which is 43.8% for sales and 42.1% for operating profit.

They are not shown in this document, but the results against the H1 forecast are 95.7% for sales, 97.4% for operating profit, 102.1% for profit before income taxes, and 105.9% for net income.

The result for operating income was 97.4%, slightly below the H1 forecast, but all indicators were generally close to the plan.

3

Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results by Business

(Unit: million yen)

16,023

13,309

14,053

13,787

14,015

14,225

12,243

5,933

12,021

11,861

4,686

5,320

5,566

4,957

9,502

6,130

5,474

5,417

5,114

5,958

7,371

5,308

4,253

5,373

5,448

4,187

3,565

4,493

3,754

1,735

2,991

2,850

3,182

3,426

3,968

3,685

4,091

1,809

2,277

2,718

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Sales ratio

FY21/3

FY22/3

FY23/3

Kakaku.com

62.7%

44.7%

37.0%

46.1%

45.1%

43.1%

37.9%

40.4%

35.4%

32.9%

Tabelog

18.3%

36.7%

46.0%

31.5%

31.2%

30.1%

37.8%

30.8%

38.3%

38.3%

New Media and

19.0%

18.6%

17.0%

22.5%

23.7%

26.8%

24.4%

28.8%

26.3%

28.8%

Solutions/Finance

© 2022 Kakaku.com, Inc.

4

Next, let's look at sales in each business. Please see page four.

For the sales ratio by business in Q2, Kakaku.com accounted for 32.9%, Tabelog 38.3%, and New Media and Solutions/Finance 28.8% of total sales.

As I will explain later in the section for each business, Q2 saw a slight slowdown in Kakaku.com, but this was compensated for by Tabelog and New Media and Solutions/Finance.

4

Quarterly Consolidated Operating Expenses

Advertising expenses and commissions continued to increase YoY in conjunction with the recovery of the Tabelog business.

(Unit: million yen)

9,462

2,189

8,523

8,016

7,776

8,398

8,428

8,646

8,693

7,317

7,599

2,000

1,694

1,839

1,785

1,543

2,047

1,463

1,482

Advertising

1,601

2,095

1,960

Commissions

1,711

1,661

1,951

1,900

1,729

1,610

1,735

Outsourcing

1,233

Depreciation

1,290

842

923

760

794

830

813

863

856

916

Rent

466

484

492

464

474

449

450

461

463

456

Personnel Expenses

373

375

357

351

354

356

344

360

352

350

Impairment Loss

2,452

2,498

2,452

2,421

2,656

2,645

2,610

2,573

2,802

2,822

Other

Server Maintenance 16M yen

Recruiting 69M yen

596

181

478

307

521

494

362

473

351

444

374

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

FY21/3

FY22/3

FY23/3

© 2022 Kakaku.com, Inc.

5

Page five shows consolidated operating expenses.

Compared to last year, advertising and commissions increased in Q2, but this is due to the recovery of sales in the Tabelog business, and there is no major change in the business model or use of money from time prior to COVID-19.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kakaku.com Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 04:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
