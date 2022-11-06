Kakaku com : Summary of Analyst Meeting for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023

Consolidated Operating Results

FY22/3 FY23/3 Forecast Progress Q2 H1 Q2 H1 (Unit: million yen) YoY YoY Revenue 11,861 23,882 14,225 +19.9% 28,240 +18.2% 64,500 43.8% Operating Profit 4,109 8,121 5,533 +34.7% 10,906 +34.3% 25,900 42.1% OP Margin 34.6% 34.0% 38.9% +4.3pt 38.6% +4.6pt 40.2% - Profit Before 4,060 8,027 5,685 +40.0% 11,330 +41.1% 25,800 43.9% Income Taxes Profit Attributable 3,876 +28.2% 8,046 +39.3% to Owners of the 3,024 5,774 17,600 45.7% Parent Company © 2022 Kakaku.com, Inc. 3

First, please refer to the consolidated business results on page three of the document.

In Q2, revenue was JPY14.225 billion, up 19.9% YoY, operating profit was JPY5.533 billion, up 34.7% YoY, and the operating profit margin was 38.9%, which improved 4.3 percentage points from last year. Profit before income taxes was JPY5.685 billion, and net income was JPY3.876 billion.

In H1 of the fiscal year, which is shown on the right, revenue was JPY28.240 billion, up 18.2% YoY, operating profit was JPY10.906 billion, up 34.3% YoY, operating profit margin was 38.6%, profit before income taxes was JPY11.330 billion, and net income was JPY8.046 billion.

The column right next to it shows the progress rate against the earnings forecast, which is 43.8% for sales and 42.1% for operating profit.

They are not shown in this document, but the results against the H1 forecast are 95.7% for sales, 97.4% for operating profit, 102.1% for profit before income taxes, and 105.9% for net income.

The result for operating income was 97.4%, slightly below the H1 forecast, but all indicators were generally close to the plan.