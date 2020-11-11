Log in
KAKAKU.COM, INC.

(2371)
Kakaku com : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

11/11/2020

Summary of Main Questions and Answers at the Results Briefing for the

Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 held on November 5, 2020

Segment

Questions

Answers

Overall

On the whole, when do you think operating income will

Iʼm sorry, but we have not been able to disclose operating results forecasts even for this

return to the same level as in the fiscal year ended March

fiscal year, so Iʼm unable to talk about next fiscal year and beyond. If the novel coronavirus

31, 2020?

pandemic gets under control, I want to return to the original profit growth (10%) from next

fiscal year.

Overall

What are the specifics of the impairment loss on

TabSquare, a company in Singapore, had an impairment loss of 308 million. The company

investments accounted for using the equity method?

was significantly impacted byCOVID-19, including the lockdown, and booked an impairment

loss because unfavorable results in the first half. However, if the business environment

returns to normal, I think the companyʼs performance will get back on track as planned. The

impairment loss was due to the temporary impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, not

shrinking of the business itself.

Overall

What percentage of employees are commuting to work in

The situation hasn't changed much since the last financial results briefing. Roughly a little

your offices and what does the future hold in that regard?

more than 20% of our employees are working in our offices. Regarding the future of office

work, rather than increasing the frequency of working from home per se, I think that we are

accelerating the work style reforms that we have previously discussed.

Using COVID-19 as a springboard, I would like to create an environment where our

employees can work anywhere as needed, and create a system where we can all

communicate sufficiently when we do work in the office, rather than having everyone work

completely from home and downsizing our offices.

Kakaku.com

Growth of Kakaku.com's Shopping business slowed in

We cannot foresee what will happen in the fourth quarter, but tentatively, we think around

the current fiscal year. Is this in reaction to last-minute

10% year-on-year growth over the full year is possible based on recent (third-quarter)

demand before last yearʼ s consumption tax hike? If so,

trends. As you noted, there was a reactionary slump in the second quarter because of the

was the biggest year-on-year difference in September?

demand surge prior to the consumption tax hike, but we expect positive trends to resume

And do you expect growth to return to first-quarter levels

from October onward.

in October or later?

Kakaku.com

I think the shopping business is experiencing some

There was a reactionary decline last October due to last-minute demand before the tax

weakness. In the third and fourth quarters, the year-on-

hike in the second quarter of last year, so we think that numbers for this October will be

year comparisons will be favorable due to the reactionary

strong versus last year. Also, just as Kakaku.com's Advertising business has recovered, we

decline in the same period last year. What is the basis for

think that results will be positive if new products come out in the second half. I also think

your thinking that performance in that business will

that e-commerce usage will increase for year-end demand and fiscal year-end demand.

recover from October onward?

Therefore, we expect to see strong figures from the third and fourth quarters onward.

Kakaku.com

Which sectors do you expect a recovery in for the

Advertising was suspended or postponed mainly for new large home appliance products of

Advertising business of Kakaku.com?

national clients. We expect advertising for home appliances, home electronics, and

smartphones to grow in the coming months.

Tabelog

Do you expect the number of restaurants on fixed-fee

We have received many contract applications in response to the " Go to Eat " campaign.

plans to return to previous levels despite the temporary

Some restaurants that had previously cancelled their contract with us have also returned,

impact of the "Go to Eat" campaign?

but we believe that we have not yet fully captured restaurant demand. We anticipate that

newly opening restaurants will use online reservations, because the "Go to Eat" campaign

spurred online reservations, and we are therefore confident that the number of restaurants

on fixed-fee plans will recover to previous levels. We expect to get back to our previous

growth targets, once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

Tabelog

You stated that there were 52,800 restaurants that have

We have not confirmed the increase in the number of restaurants registered, but estimate a

a contractual relationship with you in October and that

net increase of 8,000 to 9,000 restaurants between September and November 2020, and

you expected an increase of 4,000 restaurants in

although we cannot provide accurate figures, we estimate that about 80%1 of these are on

November. How many of these restaurants are on the

the online booking campaign plan. We canʼt comment at this stage on how we will handle

plan targeting the " Go to Eat " campaign (online

these restaurants after the "Go to Eat" campaign ends, because we havenʼt decided on an

reservation campaign plan with no monthly fee; variable

overall policy.

fee only)? And how will you deal with these restaurants

*1 Please note: The ratio of restaurants on the online booking campaign plan has been

after the "Go to Eat" campaign ends?

corrected from 50%, as stated during the results briefing, to 80%.

Tabelog

How many restaurants began listing on Tabelog for the

We estimate that the expected net increase of 8,000 to 9,000 restaurants between

"Go to Eat" campaign?

September and November 2020 is a result of the "Go to Eat" campaign.

Segment

Questions

Answers

Tabelog

You mentioned that of the restaurants that increased

I said half of them, but that is just an impression. The reason why the number of plans

from the end of September to November, half are

with fixed fees (new plans) is increasing is that it gives restaurant higher priority, i.e.

contracted restaurants with variable-fee plans only

greater visibility, on a search results page, which is why restaurants that want to attract

(online reservation campaign), but the other half have

more customers are choosing such one of the new pricing plans. In some cases, they are

fixed fee plans (new plan). Is that correct? Also, please

upgrading their plan, or restaurants that had previously cancelled their contract with us,

tell us the reason why plans with fixed fees (new plan)

have come back to the same plan as they had before.

are increasing during this period.

Tabelog

What trends do you observe in new contracts and

There were many cancellations between June and September 2020, resulting in a decline in

cancellations among restaurants on fixed-fee plans?

the number of restaurants on fixed-fee plans. Some cancellations by Izakaya (Japanese-

style bar) chains and other chains involved multiple restaurants. However, excluding

cancellations by restaurant chains, the balance between new contracts and cancellations

has returned to the normal pre-COVID 19 trend. We do not disclose cancellation rates, but

can say that at present, they are not being affected much by COVID-19.

Tabelog

You mentioned that cancellations from large chains was

There are differing opinions about how many outlets a chain needs to have for the term

a factor behind the decline in the number of fee-paying

"large chain restaurant" to apply to them, so I will not talk about the ratio, but for Tabelog,

restaurants. What is the ratio of chain restaurants that

large chains are not the main customers and do not account for much of our revenue. When

could potentially cancel their subscriptions going

it comes to restaurant chains, there have been more closures than cancellations, but the

forward?

" Go to Eat " campaign has resulted in some large Izakaya (Japanese-style bar) chains

signing up with us, so going forward we will continue to bolster our sales efforts so that

large chain outlets join Tabelog.

Tabelog

Did the trend of clients paying monthly fixed charges of

The trend of switching to cheaper pricing plans because of COVID-19 has slowed

50,000 and 100,000 yen switching to a cheaper fees tail

significantly. Some restaurants are switching to a higher pricing plan to strengthen sales

off?

promotions for the "Go to Eat" campaign. We think the ratios for each plan will eventually

return to the same pattern as before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tabelog

You said that a large number of restaurants have joined

We believe that the subscription rate will increase from the fiscal year ending March 31,

the pay-as-you-go only plan (online reservation

2022. Up until now, our target numbers of fee-paying restaurants were based on the

campaign plan) to take part in the "Go to Eat" campaign.

current pricing structure, with fixed monthly fee. I think there is room for a considerable

If you are able to make a sales list from this, will the

increase in the total number of paying contract restaurants, depending on how we change

number of fee-paying restaurants increase from the fiscal

the fee structure after February.

year ending March 2022?

Also, by having many restaurants subscribe to the online reservation campaign plan, I think

that more so than building a sales list of restaurants, our ability to create new contact

points was a big achievement.

Tabelog

Can you share the current ARPU and how it might

I can't share any specific numbers about how the ARPU might develop in the next quarter

develop in Q3?

but with the start of the "Go to Eat" campaign, and the number of online reservations

growing to +123.5% YoY, ARPU had improved to over 36,000 yen. I believe that ARPU will

continue to recover going forward.

Tabelog

Is Tabelogʼs current ARPU (36,000 yen) for the new plan

It is for the new plan and the old plan, excluding the online reservation campaign plan. The

only?

ARPU for the new plan only is about 41,000 to 42,000 yen.

Tabelog

Have there been any changes in the specifics of online

I think most users and restaurants will become familiar with online reservations and this

reservations? For example, an increase in the ratio of

will lead to more online reservations in the future. Some of them will be using the "Go to

lunch reservations. Also, there have been news reports

Eat" campaign in such a wary that may not translate into future growth, but I think right

about people misusing the "Go to Eat" campaign (such

now it is a very effective war to increase the frequency of eating out and giving restaurants

as trying to gain campaign points with just a minimal

a boost.

order). Can you share your opinion on this?

It is not that one is good or bad, and I think we can expect it to lead to future business in all

types of restaurants We are also seeing more lunch reservations than normal.

Tabelog

In your view, how much have you benefitted from the "Go

We are not fully informed about our competitorsʼ performance data, but based on figures

to Eat " campaign relative to your competitors? Please

released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, our results, and the initial

explain, including the current positioning of Tabelog.

budget allocation to each company, I believe that our performance is on track and the

budget allocation announced by ministry is directly reflected in companiesʼ results. I would

say that the positioning has not changed much from before the "Go to Eat" campaign.

Segment

Questions

Answers

Tabelog

What is your strategy from February 2021 with respect to

I don't know if the "Go to Eat" campaign will really end in January, but even if it does end in

the Go to Eat" campaign?

January, not only will there be the benefits of the "Go To Eat" campaign, but restaurants

will continue to enjoy lower costs and attract customers through online reservations. There

will be no change in our policy of promoting online reservations and referring customers to

restaurants from February onward.

Our current fee plans (new plan/old plan) give restaurants richer pages on the site and

prioritized display on the site if they pay a fixed monthly fee (100,000 yen, 50,000 yen,

25,000 yen, or 10,000 yen). It is a mechanism that is displayed in. However, I think we need

a more flexible plan for restaurants with low customer transactions which makes the

current pricing unfeasible. Regarding this point, we would like to offer a pricing plan that

allows more restaurants to participate, regardless of the ending of the " Go to Eat "

campaign in February.

Tabelog

Can you explain the variable cost structure for the

Let me give you a simple example. When we receive 200 yen from a restaurant for a dinner

variable fees?

reservation, 50 yen (i.e. 50 points) of this goes back to the user and a fixed system charge

is incurred when issuing points. In total, about 50% of the variable fee is variable expense,

so 100 yen out of the 200 yen we receive is variable expense.

That being said, the points awarded will vary depending on increases in app downloads and

campaign periods so it is not a fixed amount.

Tabelog

I believe the number of downloads of the Tabelog app

For Tabelog, an important goal is to increase the number of app downloads, but the "Go to

has been positive since September. Is there a shift

Eat" campaign is boosting the number of downloads. In addition, we believe that there are

among users from the browser to the app?

issues with the usability and usage frequency of the app.

Tabelog

Please provide quantitative information on your outlook

Tabelog Mall is still a very small-scale service. We think it will take off quickly when it

for Tabelog Mall, such as the number of restaurants

starts to grow, but as of October 31, 2020, there were 85 restaurants registered, with 310

registered and gross transaction value.

product items. There were only 32 restaurants registered at the time of the first quarter

briefing, about a month after the service was launched, so the number has increased two to

three times despite restaurants not being able to operate fully due to COVID-19.

We see no need to rush to increase the number of restaurants and product items, because

we prioritize the quality of the Tabelog Mall site, although of course we would like as many

restaurants to sign up as possible to increase sales.

Gross transaction value is increasing, although itʼs still at a modest level. We expect a 20%

to 50% increase in the third quarter versus the second quarter.

New

I get the impression that although Kyujin Box is

In the second quarter, Kyujin Box posted 21.5% year-on-year growth. We hope that we can

Media&Solutions/Fi

performing extremely well, the recruitment market has

sustain this growth rate in the second half of the current fiscal year. We think that a similar

nance

been slow to recover. Can you comment on growth rate

trend will continue through the fiscal year.

prospects for your full-year operating results?

New

Did the introduction of a bidding system for Kyujin Box

We did not notice an obvious effect on price per click in August and September, shortly

Media&Solutions/Fi

have any effect on price per click? How do you see unit

after introducing the bidding system, but price per click has trended up slightly since the

nance

price trends in the third quarter and beyond?

end of the second quarter. The number of clients has been increasing, though, because of

flexible pricing. We think price per click will continue to rise in the third quarter and beyond,

because the number of clients is a factor that increases the price per click in biddings. We

have not changed our medium-term outlook for unit prices to at least double, but we are

unsure whether it will happen this fiscal year or the fiscal year after next. We would like to

keep monitoring trends through the rest of this fiscal year before we work out a plan.

New

If the situation with COVID-19 worsens, how will the

Due to the fact that there is almost no demand for overseas travel, the income of our

Media&Solutions/Fi

situation compare with the situation in April and May? I

overseas travel-centered media such as 4travel is currently close to zero. I don't want to

nance

would think travel would be negatively impacted, but

think too much about the idea of the COVID-19 situation getting worse, but if it did,

what are your thoughts?

revenue (in this segment) would not decline any further. Time Design has grown

significantly, centered on dynamic packages for domestic travel, but it doesnʼt have much

impact on the operating income of the overall group.

If the situation with COVID-19 were to worsen, I think that the biggest impact would be on

Tabelog.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kakaku.com Inc. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2021 51 501 M 489 M 489 M
Net income 2021 13 268 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2021 34 500 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,3x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 693 B 6 580 M 6 572 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 082
Free-Float 59,0%
Technical analysis trends KAKAKU.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 608,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 365,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 6,98%
Spread / Average Target -22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shonosuke Hata President & Representative Director
Kaoru Hayashi Chairman
Norihiko Fukuda Chief Technology Officer
Shingo Yuki Director & Executive Officer
Atsuhiro Murakami Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAKAKU.COM, INC.20.48%6 580
ALPHABET INC.31.51%1 176 320
FACEBOOK INC35.82%775 960
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED58.41%730 094
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED36.98%721 160
VISA INC.13.19%453 253
