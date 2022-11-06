Kakaku com : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023

Regarding Tabelog, what trends are you seeing in terms of the increase in online reservations, if you break it down into the expansion of the number of restaurants contracting the online reservation service, the increase in seating inventory per restaurant, and the number of people per reservation?

Am I correct in understanding that the number of people who made online reservations in September has recovered to the level of Q1 and has continued to increase since then? Also, what is your view of this year's

I am afraid I cannot comment on this, because information on how changes in the search engine algorithm affect search rankings, such as which site will go up and which site will go down, are not disclosed. However, to some extent, we have been able to make assumptions on why the organic traffic in the consumables category declined. Therefore, we have made improvements to the site and search rankings have been returning to previous levels since the end of September.

What exactly is a drop in search results rankings, and what has caused this drop in the rankings? Will there be any impact on the site UI?

We believe that the situation in H2 will not be as difficult as it was in H1 of the year, as we had a very difficult H1. Our plan is currently underway in anticipation of achieving an increase YoY.

It didn't sound like the Kakaku.com business would recover much in H2, but is it also expected to be difficult to achieve an increase YoY?

Tabelog and up to about 30% at New Media. I believe that it will be difficult for Kakaku.com to recover in H2. Could you share your thoughts on this?

Are there any changes in your assumptions for the

Online reservations have increased both due to an increase in the number of stores using it and the increase in seating inventory per restaurant. However, the biggest factor in the increase in online reservations, which was not mentioned in your question just now, is the recovery from the impact of COVID-19. In addition to that, the number of restaurants using the online reservation service of Tabelog is increasing, and the inventory per restaurant is increasing. Those factors combined are contributing to an increase in online reservations.

As for the number of people per reservation, there has not been much increase. We are not seeing any trend of a substantial increase or return to the previous level.

Q: With the re-opening, we can expect recovery in the restaurant market toward the end of the year. Regarding Tabelog, do you expect the number of restaurants contracted for PR services to accelerate? What is your current expectation for the number of restaurants at the end of the fiscal year against your target of 46,000 to 48,000?

In Q1 and Q2, our sales activities progressed as planned, but there were some slowdowns due to the resurgence in COVID infections. In Q3 and Q4, owing to the reopening and strong seasonality, I hope that we can make up for the slowdown in Q2 and accelerate the pace of growth even more than before.

In that sense, rather than expecting or not expecting, we would like to steadily implement the plan we made at the beginning of the term without any particular change.

Q: I think you mentioned earlier that the high cost of raw materials may be a factor behind the weak recovery in the number of restaurants contracting the Tabelog's promotion service. The external environment for restaurants is becoming more difficult, but has there been any change in the willingness of restaurants to sign contracts with Tabelog?

We thought that the willingness to sign contracts and promote sales would increase in anticipation of the recovery from the impact of COVID-19, but the high cost of raw materials has been slowing down the recovery and the willingness to sign contracts has not recovered to that extent. I would like you to understand that the willingness to sign contracts has not completely recovered.

Q: What is the latest number of fee-paying restaurants for Tabelog?

The 67,400 restaurants at the end of this Q2 are what we are currently disclosing. We will disclose further numbers in the course of the if necessary. Therefore, (if we do disclose any other numbers) please refer to those figures.

Do you have any update on the number of restaurants using Tabelog Order and progress in your partnerships?

There is no update on Tabelog Order at this time. Once we have some solid numbers and information that we can disclose, we will keep you updated.

Q: Please explain the direct and indirect impacts of the national travel discount, Tokyo's Go To Eat, and the removal of the cap on the number of visitors entering the country on the Tabelog business.

I believe that the national travel discount, Tokyo's Go To Eat, and the removal of the cap on the number of visitors entering the country will indirectly all have a positive impact.

Although there will be little direct impact, we believe that the restaurant industry will be energized and restaurants' business confidence will improve, which will have a positive impact on the posting of more and more seating inventory, and the expansion of the number of restaurants with promotion service contracts.

