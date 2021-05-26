Kakaku com : Notice of the 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 2371

June 1, 2021

To Our Shareholders:

Shonosuke Hata

President and Representative Director

Kakaku.com, Inc.

3-5-7Ebisu-Minami,Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to notify you of the 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Kakaku.com, Inc. (the "Company"), which will be held as follows.

In light of the situation concerning the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), we will hold the General Meeting of Shareholders while taking appropriate measures to prevent infection.

This year, in light of the strong request for people to refrain from going out, with a view to preventing the spread of infection, we kindly ask our shareholders to exercise their voting rights in writing or via the

Internet, etc. in advance of the General Meeting of Shareholders if possible, and to refrain from attending the meeting in person.

Please exercise your voting rights by 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 (JST) after reviewing the attached Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders.

[Exercise of voting rights in writing (voting card)]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval to each proposal on the enclosed voting card and return it so that it will be received by us no later than the above date and time.

[Exercise of voting rights via the Internet]

Please read the "Instructions for exercising voting rights via the Internet" on page 48 and access the voting website designated by the Company (https://www.web54.net) and exercise your voting rights no later than the above date and time.