Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Summary of Main Questions and Answers at the Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 held on November 5, 2021 General Please give us the segment breakdown of the revised forecast for H1, if possible. We do not currently disclose our plans for business results by segment, so we cannot provide figures here. If there are many questions about it, however, we will consider how to disclose them in the future. I understand that you have left your earnings forecast for the second half of this fiscal year unchanged from the initial plan, but how should we think about the risk of further downside risks in light of the current trends in Tabelog and Kakaku.com? The major point is to what extent the restaurant business will make a comeback. Of course, there is a possibility that there will be a margin of error in the earnings forecast. At this point, we believe that the is the possibility for both a downside and a significant upside, so we do not have a plan to multiply either side by any percentage.

Although I don't think there will be a Go To Eat campaign, but with the convergence of COVID- 19, and economic recovery measures, including Go To Travel, taking effect, we can probably aim for even higher numbers. With regard to the forecast for H2 of the fiscal year, are there any changes by segment? There is no change. Naturally, there is an inflow and outflow by segment. For example, in H1 of the fiscal year, Kyujin box performed better than the original plan.

The outlook by segment, including future trends, is changing. However, we do not plan to revise our forecast to reflect these small ups and downs. I think it is safe to say that there will be no change in the plan by segment. In terms of achieving the full-year forecast, which is expected to contribute more to profits - Q3 or Q4? Although the number of online reservations through Tabelog has recovered, it is still about 87% of the pre-COVID. Q3 is still in the middle of the road where all industries will return to normal. We hope to achieve higher results in Q4. In H2 of this fiscal year, do you expect to increase advertising expenses significantly for Kyujin Box, Tabelog, or any other business? We do not anticipate a large increase in advertising expenses as a percentage of sales in any of our businesses. 1 Summary of Main Questions and Answers at the Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 held on November 5, 2021 Kakaku.com Regarding Kakaku.com, were issues on the supply side in H1 apparent at the beginning of the term? Please tell us whether the problem is expected to be resolved, in terms of semiconductors and distribution affected by COVID-19. Although there were some concerns about supply-side issues in H1, the downside was that we did not expect production cuts, delays in the launch of new products, and delivery delays to reach this level.

With regard to distribution and the shortage of materials, including semiconductors, it is difficult to predict how far both factors will recover. In particular, we are unable to forecast production cutbacks and postponement of new product launches due to material shortages, as these are decisions that are made by major manufacturers.

However, what I believe will be improved from Q1 and Q2 is the strategy retailers will take in anticipation of this situation. For example, they will be more strategic, such as not offering products that are out of stock to begin with. This will help to eliminate the situation as in H1 of this year, where there were unexpected product shortages. Please tell us about Kakaku.com's response to product shortages in the Shopping business. Is it possible to mitigate the impact on the year-end shopping season? There is nothing we can do about delays in the release of new products. However, since Kakaku.com is a medium for people to shop, for example, even if there are no new products available, customers can compare older models of products that can be bought at a lower price, or if the prices of older models are also increasing, they can compare the prices at different stores. In this way, we would like to provide users with the optimal shopping solution, so that retailers can sell what they can. Is it possible for consumables in the Kakaku.com shopping business to maintain the current trend even after the state of emergency is lifted? Around this time last year, there was an increase in e-commerce sales, as people were forced to stay at home and buy various goods online. The fact that sales of consumer goods are up slightly now, even though these conditions have subsided, is partly due to expectations of a normalization of the world. I don't think there will be a decline in e-commerce sales in the future, as people start to shop in physical stores. You have expanded the types of credit cards you can compare in the Kakaku.com service business. Do you expect this to have an impact on your business performance? Our goal is to enhance our media over the medium to long term so that consumers will continue to choose Kakaku.com as a comparison media. As the number of users has not changed that much, increasing the number of types of credit cards that are available for comparison will not 2 Summary of Main Questions and Answers at the Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 held on November 5, 2021 instantly increase conversions. Therefore, I hope you understand that this as a measure to continue to grow the Service business over the medium to long term, rather than a short-term impact. Tabelog With regard to the Tabelog business, please tell me the reason that the number of restaurants paying only a performance-based fee increased QoQ? We have been marketing the performance-based fee plan since last year's Go To Eat campaign period because it is easy to sign up for, and it is starting to bear fruit. The performance-based fee only plan does not pose any particular risk to the restaurants, so we would like to continue to increase the number of restaurants paying only the performance-based fee at this pace. I understand that Tabelog has divided its pricing plans into fixed fee and performance-based fee. How are restaurants reacting to this? Do you see the shift from the existing plan (a combination fixed fee and performance-based fee) to the performance-based fee only plan? Also, what kind of response do you get from restaurants with new contracts? The division into fixed fee and performance-based fee is not a disadvantage or an inconvenience for restaurants. We have not had any negative reactions, and most of the restaurants have responded favorably to the idea that they can sign up for either a single service or a combination of services, instead of having to sign up for a package.

Of course, there will be some restaurants that will shift from the previous plans to the performance- based fee only plan. But basically, using an online reservation tool and paying a fixed fee for enhancing the number of customers you attract are two different functions. These two services used to be sold as a package, but now they can be purchased separately. Can we assume that the fixed ARPU of Tabelog from November onwards will return to the amount it was before you extended the eligibility for contract suspensions? Yes. I think the number will return to as close to JPY20,000 as possible, as an average of monthly fixed fees of JPY10,000, JPY25,000, JPY50,000, and JPY100,000 per month. Regarding the number of fee-paying restaurants in Tabelog, I think the number of restaurants in October is the result of sales activities in September, when sales activities were not yet resumed in earnest. Can we expect to see an increase in the number of restaurants paying both a fixed fee and performance-based fee from November or December? I think the number will continue to increase after November. However, this is a forecast which includes the current progress of sales activities, so we do not know how it will come out. Having said that, we expect that at least November will be a good month. 3 Summary of Main Questions and Answers at the Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 held on November 5, 2021 In October, I think the number of restaurants paying both a fixed-fee and a performance-based fee has decreased, while those paying only a performance-based fee increased. Is this a trend that will continue in the future? Or will the number of restaurants paying both a fixed-fee and a performance-based fee increase more as more people will start to dine out? At the moment, I think we are still at the stage of opening the window for online reservations as the state of emergency has been lifted, rather than actively promoting it. As COVID-19 converges in the future, I think the trend will remain the same as it was before the pandemic, and restaurants will return to paying a fixed fee as advertising cost to attract more customers.

However, I believe that there will be competition in capturing the fixed costs of restaurants, including where to advertise. However, I believe that there is still room for growth because Tabelog still has lower sales from restaurant promotion compared to the number of customers it attracts, and its media power compared to its competitors. Am I correct in understanding that as the situation of restaurants improves, the number of restaurants paying a fixed fee will increase? If you think of a monthly fee as a sales promotion or advertising cost, it will naturally increase once the market becomes active, thereby increasing our profit. Regarding Tabelog, is it fair to say that there are no more contract suspensions as of October 25? As for contract suspensions, we deal with them on an individual basis, so I can't make a general statement like that, but in looking at the overall KPIs, I don't think there is any problem in making calculations based on the premise that there are no more contract suspensions. Regarding the Tabelog business, what are your assumptions for the downside and upside of the restaurant market? Do you assume that the upside will be the government's economic stimulus measures and the downside will be sluggish demand for dining out at restaurants at the end of the year and fiscal year? If the current situation in terms of the number of people infected with COVID-19 continues, demand for eating out will undoubtedly increase. Therefore, the upside will depend on how far that demand picks up.

As for the possibility of a downside, of course, we expect that the number of large groups of people dining out will continue to be restrained at the end of the year and fiscal year. However, we have factored in that this will result in fewer people per reservations than last year. In addition, the demand for banquets is not so high in the case of Tabelog, so I don't think the result will largely deviate below the current forecast. Having said that, the biggest downside risk is a rebound of the COVID-19 pandemic. If that were to happen, I think there is a risk of a major downturn. 4 Summary of Main Questions and Answers at the Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 held on November 5, 2021 You said earlier, "I don't think there will be any Go To Eat campaign," does this mean that impact from a second Go To Eat campaign have not been factored into the H2 plan? The plan disclosed at the beginning of the fiscal year, as well as the plan disclosed on October 20, did not factor in such irregular measures. New Media and Solutions/Finance With regard to the Kyujin Box, why are sales growing faster than the number of users? The market is gradually recovering, and I wonder if this is becoming a tailwind. Or is the price per job listing increasing due to the gap between supply and demand? I believe that the result in Q2 has turned out to be a very good one, not because of any single factor, but because of the multiplication of several compounding factors, such as the increase in unit price, the increase in the number of clients, and the increase in the number of monthly users, which you pointed out.

I will not discuss the impact of the gap between supply and demand on unit prices here, as the figures are quite detailed. However, market conditions are far from the point where they might boost our sales. We believe that the revitalization of the market, especially at this timing, has not impacted these figures. Please explain the profit and loss of Kyujin box. Kyujin Box is a highly profitable business compared to Kakaku.com and Tabelog. We do spend a certain amount on advertising. However, it is not a large percentage, and although we would like to expand our sales staff in the future, we do not plan to increase the size of our sales staff to the extent that it will significantly reduce our profit margin. We hope you understand that profit margin is expected to exceed 50%. 5 Attachments Original document

