  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kakao Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
58100.00 KRW   -1.53%
03/11Explainer-How Kakao won a takeover battle against HYBE for K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment
RE
03/11K-pop giant HYBE drops bid for SM Entertainment, ending takeover battle
RE
03/08South Korean shares end over 1% lower after Powell comments; won drops
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explainer-How Kakao won a takeover battle against HYBE for K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment

03/11/2023 | 10:33pm EST
K-pop boy group NCT Dream performs during concert

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment Co Ltd is poised to fall under the grip of social media giant Kakao Corp after HYBE Co Ltd, the agency representing boy band BTS, on Sunday dropped a bid to take control.

WHY IS SM ATTRACTIVE?

SM, founded in 1995 by South Korean folk song singer Lee Soo-man with just 50 million won ($37,600) of capital, was the K-pop industry's trailblazer, preceding two rival agencies - JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment - that sprang up in later years.

For more than two decades, the K-pop industry was dominated by the trio until BTS rose to global fame in recent years, making its agency HYBE the largest music label in the country.

SM, branded with Lee's initials, is credited with setting the groundwork for K-pop's global success, including the first breakthrough in 2002 when SM artist BoA topped Japan's music charts.

After BoA's achievement in Japan, other South Korean pop groups began overseas activities in earnest, starting in Asia and later expanding to the U.S. and Western Europe.

SM is home to popular K-pop groups such as Girls' Generation, H.O.T., EXO, Red Velvet, Super Junior, SHINee, NCT Dream and Aespa.

It is the second-largest entertainment group in South Korea by market value at $2.8 billion, trailing HYBE, which is worth $5.5 billion.

FAMILY FEUD WITH 'EMPEROR LEE'

Larger-than-life Lee, 70, considered the "godfather" of K-pop, has not assumed any official title at SM for years.

He instead exerted his influence through a private company that he set up to help the industry's global expansion and offer management and training services.

Activist fund Align Partners, which owns about 1% of SM, last year began demanding its management team, led by Lee's nephew and protege Lee Sung-soo, cut business ties with the founder, citing governance issues and high fees paid to Lee's private company.

Frictions between SM and Lee came to the fore last month when his nephew called the founder "Emperor of SM Empire" in a YouTube video and criticised him for demanding unfavourable revenue sharing deals and undermining SM's governance.

The nephew, 43, a 17-year-veteran of SM, said he had informed Lee on Jan. 17 that from now on he would make decisions as CEO rather than serving as a "rubber stamp".

In response, Lee said he was "hurt" by his nephew's words.

TAKEOVER BATTLE

In a bid to weaken the founder's influence, SM's management announced a $173 million share sale deal with Kakao last month that would make the tech group second-biggest shareholder after Lee, who remained the largest with an 18% stake.

Lee filed an injunction request to block the deal that was approved by a court, and sold a 15% stake in SM to rival agency HYBE, setting up a takeover battle.

HYBE launched a public tender offer to buy an additional 25% stake, but got little shareholder support.

Kakao, which owns around 5% of SM, upped the ante this month, launching a tender offer at a higher price to acquire up to 35% for 1.25 trillion won ($946.80 million).

HYBE said on Sunday its decision to halt the takeover bid came after the stock market had been showing "signs of overheating due to competition."

HOW DOES THE ACQUISITION HELP KAKAO?

SM is perceived as a rare quality asset up for grabs because of the management dispute and Lee's decision to relinquish his stake.

Kakao, the most popular social media platform in South Korea, is expanding aggressively into the entertainment industry where it already owns a smaller K-pop agency, Starship Entertainment.

In January, Kakao Entertainment announced a 1.2 trillion won ($966.27 million) investment from Singapore's GIC and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, giving it more firepower for the SM bid.

Control of SM would bolster Kakao Entertainment's plans for an initial public offering, analysts said.

($1 = 1,327.9200 won)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jamie Freed)

By Hyunsu Yim


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYBE CO., LTD. 4.08% 183700 End-of-day quote.5.88%
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION -1.02% 77700 End-of-day quote.14.60%
KAKAO CORP. -1.53% 58100 End-of-day quote.9.42%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.75% 5635.19 Real-time Quote.3.14%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX -1.02% 106.2059 Real-time Quote.4.00%
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD. -4.58% 147800 End-of-day quote.92.70%
YG ENTERTAINMENT INC. -1.54% 57500 End-of-day quote.31.13%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 249 B 5,52 B 5,52 B
Net income 2022 1 588 B 1,21 B 1,21 B
Net cash 2022 3 822 B 2,91 B 2,91 B
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 25 379 B 19 323 M 19 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart KAKAO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Kakao Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAKAO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 58 100,00 KRW
Average target price 72 068,97 KRW
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eun-Taek Hong Chief Executive Officer
Sung-Soo Kim Chairman
Tae-Sung Jung Head-Compliance Support
Kyu-Jin Cho Independent Director
Se-Jeong Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAKAO CORP.9.42%19 323
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.72%397 313
NETFLIX, INC.-0.72%130 380
PROSUS N.V.1.16%89 479
AIRBNB, INC.38.36%74 686
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.80%62 528