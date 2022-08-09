Log in
    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
82000.00 KRW   +0.99%
KAKAO : Details of Corporate Governance Report
PU
Kakao's Net Income Plunges 68% in June Quarter
MT
Nomura Adjusts Kakao's Price Target to 100,000 Won From 90,000 Won, Keeps at Buy
MT
Kakao : Details of Corporate Governance Report

08/09/2022 | 03:06am EDT
Details of Corporate Governance Report
1. Type of Report Corporate Governance Report
2. Name of Report Corporate Governance Report for the year 2021
3. Details Pursuant to KOSPI Market Disclosure Regulation 24-2, this report has been prepared to help investors understand the current status of corporate governance.

◆ Contents
Ⅰ. Summary
Ⅱ. Corporate Governance Status
1. Corporate Governance Policy
2. Shareholders
(Key Rule 1) Shareholders' rights
(Key Rule 2) Fair treatment of shareholders

3. The Board of Directors
(Key Rule 3) Functions of the Board of Directors
(Key Rule 4) Composition of the Board of Directors
(Key Rule 5) Responsibilities of an outside director
(Key Rule 6) Evaluation of outside directors' activities
(Key Rule 7) Operating the Board of Directors
(Key Rule 8) Committees in the Board of Directors

4. The audit body
(Key Rule 9) The internal audit body
(Key Rule 10) External auditors

[Attachment] Compliance Status of Core Indicators for Corporate Governance

※ Please refer to the attached full report of Corporate Governance Report for the year 2021 in English.
4. Date of Filing(Verification) 2022-05-31
5. Other references useful for making investment decisions
This report is a translated version of the Korean disclosure, Details of Corporate Governance Report, disclosed on May 31, 2022.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one 2022-05-31 Details of Corporate Governance Report

Disclaimer

Kakao Corp. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 577 B 5,83 B 5,83 B
Net income 2022 1 694 B 1,30 B 1,30 B
Net cash 2022 4 926 B 3,79 B 3,79 B
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 35 491 B 27 310 M 27 310 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 82 000,00 KRW
Average target price 105 200,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Whon Namkoong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eun-Taek Hong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sung-Soo Kim Chairman
Tae-Sung Jung Head-Compliance Support
Kyu-Jin Cho Independent Director
