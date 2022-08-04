Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Kakao Corp.
  News
  Summary
    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
76000.00 KRW   +5.85%
76000.00 KRW   +5.85%
02:57aKAKAO : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
08/03Kakaopay Rallies Amid Hopes for Better Earnings
DJ
08/03S.Korean shares end at seven-week high on easing Sino-U.S. worries
RE
Kakao : Organization of Investor Relations Event

08/04/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place Date & Time 2022-08-08 09:00
Place Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul
2. Target Audience Domestic & Global Institutional Investors
3. Purpose of IR Domestic & Global NDR in August 2022
4. Method of IR Conference Call, 1-on-1 meeting, Small Group Meeting
5. Sponsoring Institutions UBS
Samsung Securities
IBK Securities
Hanwha investment & securities
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered Explanation on Business Status and Q&A
7. Decision Date 2022-08-04
8. IR Material Publication Date 2022-08-04
Website https://www.kakaocorp.com/ir/calendar/event
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions - UBS Korea Corp Day will be held in Singapore and Tokyo on August 8th to 12th.

- Samsung Global Investors Conference will be held in Seoul on August 18th.

- IBK Securities NDR will be held on August 23rd to 24th.

- Hanwha investment & securities NDR will be held on August 30th to 31st.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

Kakao Corp. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 616 B 5,81 B 5,81 B
Net income 2022 1 774 B 1,35 B 1,35 B
Net cash 2022 5 113 B 3,90 B 3,90 B
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 32 894 B 25 095 M 25 095 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Managers and Directors
Whon Namkoong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eun-Taek Hong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sung-Soo Kim Chairman
Tae-Sung Jung Head-Compliance Support
Kyu-Jin Cho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAKAO CORP.-32.44%25 095
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.42%358 884
NETFLIX, INC.-62.36%98 467
PROSUS N.V.-12.27%88 848
AIRBNB, INC.-30.91%74 046
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.00%57 437