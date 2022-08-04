|
Kakao : Organization of Investor Relations Event
Organization of Investor Relations Event
|
1. Date & Time and Place
|
Date & Time
|
2022-08-08
|
09:00
|
Place
|
Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul
|
2. Target Audience
|
Domestic & Global Institutional Investors
|
3. Purpose of IR
|
Domestic & Global NDR in August 2022
|
4. Method of IR
|
Conference Call, 1-on-1 meeting, Small Group Meeting
|
5. Sponsoring Institutions
|
UBS
Samsung Securities
IBK Securities
Hanwha investment & securities
|
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered
|
Explanation on Business Status and Q&A
|
7. Decision Date
|
2022-08-04
|
8. IR Material
|
Publication Date
|
2022-08-04
|
Website
|
https://www.kakaocorp.com/ir/calendar/event
|
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
|
- UBS Korea Corp Day will be held in Singapore and Tokyo on August 8th to 12th.
- Samsung Global Investors Conference will be held in Seoul on August 18th.
- IBK Securities NDR will be held on August 23rd to 24th.
- Hanwha investment & securities NDR will be held on August 30th to 31st.
|
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
|
-
Disclaimer
Kakao Corp. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:56:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Sales 2022
|
7 616 B
5,81 B
5,81 B
|Net income 2022
|
1 774 B
1,35 B
1,35 B
|Net cash 2022
|
5 113 B
3,90 B
3,90 B
|P/E ratio 2022
|18,5x
|Yield 2022
|0,08%
|
|Capitalization
|
32 894 B
25 095 M
25 095 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,65x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,92x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|67,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KAKAO CORP.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|25
|Last Close Price
|76 000,00 KRW
|Average target price
|108 440,00 KRW
|Spread / Average Target
|42,7%