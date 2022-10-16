Advanced search
    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
51400.00 KRW   +8.67%
10/16Kakao Shares Slump After Fire Disrupted Services Over Weekend
DJ
10/16S.Korean shares fall on Wall Street weakness, Kakao slide
RE
10/16S.Korea's Yoon orders follow-up measures over Kakao's service outage
RE
Kakao Shares Slump After Fire Disrupted Services Over Weekend

10/16/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


Kakao Corp. shares slumped early Monday after a fire at one of its data centers over the weekend disrupted its popular messaging app and other fintech services.

Shares in the South Korean mobile internet giant fell as much as 9.5% to 46,500 won ($32.25) in morning trade and were last 5.5% lower at KRW48,600 around midday. The benchmark Kospi index was 0.1% higher.

Kakao's retreat reflects investors' concerns about damage to the company's reputation as well as earnings setbacks that the company could suffer from the fire, according to analysts.

The Saturday blaze at a data center south of Seoul crippled various Kakao services, including the mobile messaging app KakaoTalk which is used by well over 80% of South Koreans, over most of the weekend until late Sunday.

"In fact, the entire nation has experienced the discomfort, and Kakao's reputation as a premium brand for providing various platform services has been tarnished," Seoul-based Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Jung Eui-hoon said in a note Monday.

Kakao will also need to prepare for additional costs to cover damages caused by its disrupted services, Mr. Jung said, noting that its taxi ride-hailing, paid-content and online-game services had been affected. Its fintech affiliates KakaoBank Corp. and Kakaopay Corp. were also trading more than 4% lower Monday.

Kakao said in a regulatory filing Monday that it and SK C&C, which accommodates the data center, were in talks to discuss damages, and expect the fire to have a "limited" impact on revenue.

Samsung Securities analyst D.H. Oh estimated Monday that the weekend fire and business disruption could cut Kakao's revenue by 1% to 2% for the fourth quarter.

Eugene Investment & Securities Monday lowered its target for Kakao's shares by 39% to KRW65,000, citing the platform company's loss of growth momentum on weaker corporate spending on online advertising and a lack of new growth engines.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-16-22 2354ET

Financials
Sales 2022 7 538 B 5,25 B 5,25 B
Net income 2022 1 716 B 1,19 B 1,19 B
Net cash 2022 4 532 B 3,15 B 3,15 B
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 22 437 B 15 613 M 15 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 51 400,00 KRW
Average target price 94 074,07 KRW
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
Managers and Directors
Whon Namkoong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eun-Taek Hong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sung-Soo Kim Chairman
Tae-Sung Jung Head-Compliance Support
Kyu-Jin Cho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAKAO CORP.-54.31%15 613
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.45%299 051
NETFLIX, INC.-61.82%102 282
AIRBNB, INC.-34.43%69 808
PROSUS N.V.-30.44%68 133
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.07%48 924