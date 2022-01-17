Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kakao Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 01/14
93900 KRW   -2.90%
01/10Kakao CEO Nominee Ryu Resigns over Stock Controversy
CI
01/09KAKAO : Notice on Other Matters
PU
01/06S.Korean stocks end at five-week low as hawkish Fed lifts U.S. yields, dollar
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Response to Rumorsor Media Reports: Undetermined

01/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
1. Contents of rumors or media reports News article about Naver or Kakao, competition for acquisition of stake in SM Entertainment
2. Channel of rumors or media reports Maeil Business Newspaper, etc.
3. Distributed date of rumors or media reports 2021-05-27
4. Company's explanation for rumors or media reports
This disclosure is made to re-clarify media reports about "Naver or Kakao, competition for acquisition of stake in SM Entertainment" by Maeil Business Newspaper, etc. on May 27, 2021.

Kakao and Kakao Entertainment, a subsidiary of Kakao, have been looking into various measures such as business cooperation or equity investments to strengthen its global content business competitiveness since the date of an explanation disclosure (Undetermined) related to news article about "Naver or Kakao, competition for acquisition of stake in SM Entertainment" by Maeil Business Newspaper, etc. on May 27, 2021. However, no specific decisions have been made at this time.

We will re-disclose any details related to this issue within three months or when related matters are confirmed in the future.

(Disclosure Officer) CIO Jaehyun Bae
5. Re-disclosure date 2022-04-15
※ Related disclosure 2021-05-28 Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
2021-06-25 Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
2021-07-23 Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
2021-10-18 Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined

Disclaimer

Kakao Corp. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
