Response to Rumorsor Media Reports: Undetermined

This disclosure is made to re-clarify media reports about "Naver or Kakao, competition for acquisition of stake in SM Entertainment" by Maeil Business Newspaper, etc. on May 27, 2021.



Kakao and Kakao Entertainment, a subsidiary of Kakao, have been looking into various measures such as business cooperation or equity investments to strengthen its global content business competitiveness since the date of an explanation disclosure (Undetermined) related to news article about "Naver or Kakao, competition for acquisition of stake in SM Entertainment" by Maeil Business Newspaper, etc. on May 27, 2021. However, no specific decisions have been made at this time.



We will re-disclose any details related to this issue within three months or when related matters are confirmed in the future.



(Disclosure Officer) CIO Jaehyun Bae