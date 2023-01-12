S.Korea's Kakao Entertainment secures $966 mln investment from sovereign wealth funds

(Repeats to widen distribution)
*
Largest overseas investment in Korean content firm, co
says
*
Business includes K-Pop, video, online comics and novels
*
"Recession-proof" nature of business likely a draw
-analysts
SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korean tech conglomerate
Kakao Corp said on Thursday unit Kakao Entertainment
secured a 1.2 trillion won ($966.27 million) investment from
leading sovereign wealth funds.
The move, which Kakao said was the largest overseas
investment in a South Korean content company, signals investors'
bullish outlook for Korean contents' growth potential and its
"recession-proof" tendencies when weak a economic outlook has
dried up liquidity in many other sectors, analysts said.
Singapore's GIC and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
(PIF) decided to each invest 600 billion won in the
entertainment firm, local newspaper Korea Economic Daily
reported on Thursday, citing unnamed investment banking sources.
Kakao, however, did not name the sovereign wealth funds in
its statement. GIC and PIF did not immediately comment.
Kakao Corp shares rose 1% in early morning trade,
outperforming a 0.2% rise in the wider market.
"It's significant that we were able to secure funds of this
scale at a time when both the Korean and global markets face a
lot of uncertainty and investment sentiment is weak," Kakao
Chief Investment Officer Bae Jae-hyun said.
Unlisted Kakao Entertainment has a business portfolio
ranging from K-Pop - including artist management - to shows,
movies, and online-targeted, comparatively low-cost content such
as comics called webtoons and serial web novels.
"Webtoons and web novels are steadily being turned into
successful dramas and other formats, so investors think this is
good value and timing to invest in an intellectual property
holder," said Kim Jin-woo, analyst at Daol Investment &
Securities.
"Having secured funds, Kakao Entertainment may seek to
strengthen its artist lineup that can better target overseas
markets via M&A or other ways."
($1 = 1,241.8900 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Reese and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)