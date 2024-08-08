Kakao Corp is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the mobile services business. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Content segment produces mobile messengers, portals, games, music, and paid content such as webtoons, and Web novels. In addition, it sells character products using intellectual property (IP) called Kakao Friends through online and offline stores. The Platform segment sells advertisements such as search advertisements and display advertisements. In addition, it engages in businesses of mobility, pay and manufacturing communication terminals for children using IP called Kakao Friends.