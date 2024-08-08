SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors indicted on Thursday Kim Beom-su, the billionaire founder of tech giant Kakao Corp who is also known as Brian Kim, on charges of stock market manipulation, the Yonhap news agency reported. (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Ed Davies)
