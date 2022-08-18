Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kakao Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
80100.00 KRW   -0.74%
03:00aSouth Korea's Kakao drops plan to sell stake in taxi-hailing unit
RE
08/17KAKAO : Response to Rumorsor Media Reports
PU
08/09KAKAO : Details of Corporate Governance Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Korea's Kakao drops plan to sell stake in taxi-hailing unit

08/18/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the Kakao apps

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean tech conglomerate Kakao Corp said on Thursday it is no longer exploring plans to sell about 10% of unit Kakao Mobility after objections from unionised employees and other stakeholders.

Kakao holds a 57.6% stake in Kakao Mobility, whose app Kakao T offers South Korea's most popular taxi-hailing service with 31 million registered users.

It had been looking at a possible share sale after the company was criticised in parliament late last year for dominating the taxi-hailing market with an estimated market share of more than 80%.

Kakao Mobility, whose investors include Alphabet's Google and private equity firms TPG and Carlyle, has also been exploring an IPO. It hired financial advisers in March including Credit Suisse and Citigroup, but has currently paused any specific actions toward a listing, a company spokesperson said.

Unfavourable market conditions have caused a number of South Korean firms to scrap or postpone IPOs, including refiner Hyundai Oilbank and Hyundai Engineering.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.77% 119.55 Delayed Quote.-17.47%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.78% 53.76 Delayed Quote.-10.98%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.19% 5.198 Delayed Quote.-41.30%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.57% 17400 End-of-day quote.3.57%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -3.80% 190000 End-of-day quote.-9.09%
KAKAO CORP. -0.74% 80100 End-of-day quote.-28.80%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX 2.15% 95.0904 Real-time Quote.-5.95%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -4.33% 34.23 Delayed Quote.-37.65%
All news about KAKAO CORP.
03:00aSouth Korea's Kakao drops plan to sell stake in taxi-hailing unit
RE
08/17KAKAO : Response to Rumorsor Media Reports
PU
08/09KAKAO : Details of Corporate Governance Report
PU
08/05Kakao's Net Income Plunges 68% in June Quarter
MT
08/05Nomura Adjusts Kakao's Price Target to 100,000 Won From 90,000 Won, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/04Kakao Bank's Net Income Plunges Nearly 18% in June Quarter on Higher Loan-Loss Reserves
MT
08/04KAKAO : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Kakao Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03Kakaopay Rallies Amid Hopes for Better Earnings
DJ
08/03S.Korean shares end at seven-week high on easing Sino-U.S. worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAKAO CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 564 B 5,75 B 5,75 B
Net income 2022 1 741 B 1,32 B 1,32 B
Net cash 2022 4 783 B 3,63 B 3,63 B
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 34 684 B 26 353 M 26 353 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart KAKAO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Kakao Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAKAO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 80 100,00 KRW
Average target price 103 653,85 KRW
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Whon Namkoong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eun-Taek Hong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sung-Soo Kim Chairman
Tae-Sung Jung Head-Compliance Support
Kyu-Jin Cho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAKAO CORP.-28.80%26 353
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.67%368 634
NETFLIX, INC.-59.97%109 260
PROSUS N.V.-12.17%91 618
AIRBNB, INC.-26.80%79 413
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.74%64 110