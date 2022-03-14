Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Kakao Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

South Korea's Kakao founder quits board to focus on units' global expansion

03/14/2022 | 02:27am EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean billionaire Brian Kim, founder of the country's leading chat app operator Kakao Corp, stepped down from its board to focus on global expansion of its affiliates' businesses, the company said on Monday.

Kim will focus on Kakao-backed Piccoma in Japan, one of the country's top comics apps, as a base to seek more business opportunities and expand Kakao's reach, the app operator said in a statement.

A Kakao affiliate acquired two U.S. storytelling apps for $950 million last year for global expansion, after its success with online-based web cartoons or "webtoons" at home and in overseas markets led Piccoma to become one of Japan's highest-grossing mobile apps outside games.

The move comes after Kakao's financial services affiliate Kakao Pay Corp saw its chief executive officer and two other executives step down amid fierce criticism of their exercising of stock options soon after the firm listed last November.

Shares in Kakao rose up to 3.4% during Monday trade, versus a 0.5% drop in the wider market.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. 1.50% 101500 End-of-day quote.-9.78%
KAKAO PAY CORP. 0.00% 135000 End-of-day quote.-22.64%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX -2.35% 102.9066 Delayed Quote.3.97%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 097 B 4,93 B 4,93 B
Net income 2021 1 539 B 1,24 B 1,24 B
Net cash 2021 4 039 B 3,27 B 3,27 B
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 44 042 B 35 621 M 35 621 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,56x
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 101 500,00 KRW
Average target price 135 500,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min-Soo Yeo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Su-Yong Jo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beom-Soo Kim Chairman
Tae-Sung Jung Head-Compliance Support
Kyu-Jin Cho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAKAO CORP.-9.78%35 621
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.48%447 698
NETFLIX, INC.-43.51%151 090
PROSUS N.V.-31.13%141 304
AIRBNB, INC.-12.82%91 971
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.64%60 119