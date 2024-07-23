* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won little changed against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield steady

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's overnight gains, while tech firm Kakao dropped after a court approved an arrest warrant for its founder.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 15.31 points, or 0.55%, to 2,778.82 by 0128 GMT, after four straight sessions of declines.

** Wall Street's three benchmarks ended higher on Monday on boost from mega-cap growth stocks, as investors reassessed the state of the U.S. presidential race after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal.

** South Korea's economic growth likely slowed to a near halt last quarter, after more than a year of moderate expansion, as higher borrowing costs held back domestic demand, a Reuters poll found.

** South Korea's consumer inflation might temporarily pick up in July, the finance minister said.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.20%, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 4% on Monday. Peer SK Hynix lost 0.24%.

** The Transport Equipment Index rose 2.2%, with Hyundai Motor gaining 3.14% and sister automaker Kia Corp up 3.19%.

** Kakao, the operator of the country's biggest chat app, dropped 4.02%, hitting its lowest level since early November 2023.

** The drop comes after a court approved a prosecution request for a warrant to arrest Brian Kim, the billionaire founder, on accusations of stock manipulation during a 2023 acquisition.

** Of the total 928 traded issues, 439 shares advanced, while 405 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 104.1 billion won ($75.14 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,387.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,388.2.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 3.087%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 3.163%. ($1 = 1,385.3800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)