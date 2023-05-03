Advanced search
    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
58300.00 KRW   -0.34%
05/03Trending: Kakao Corp.'s First-Quarter Results Miss Expectations
DJ
05/03Kakao's Net Profit Plunges 93.4% in Q1; Shares Decline 3%
MT
04/27South Korean shares rise on chip, platform boost; set to end month higher
RE
Trending: Kakao Corp.'s First-Quarter Results Miss Expectations

05/03/2023 | 11:07pm EDT
0251 GMT - Kakao Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after it reported sharply lower profits for the first quarter. The operator of South Korea's No. 1 mobile messenger app said Thursday that operating profit and net profit fell 55% and 93%, respectively, and missed consensus forecasts compiled by FactSet. Kakao cited a base effect for the particularly steep net profit decline, Yonhap reported, referring to a large one-off bump from a stock sale in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, operating costs rose 12% due to increased data-center investment, according to Yonhap. Shares were last 2.7% lower. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 2306ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. -0.34% 58300 End-of-day quote.9.79%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX -0.73% 112.7259 Real-time Quote.11.19%
Financials
Sales 2023 8 142 B 6,11 B 6,11 B
Net income 2023 556 B 0,42 B 0,42 B
Net cash 2023 3 719 B 2,79 B 2,79 B
P/E ratio 2023 46,2x
Yield 2023 0,11%
Capitalization 25 473 B 19 121 M 19 121 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart KAKAO CORP.
Kakao Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KAKAO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 58 300,00 KRW
Average target price 73 144,83 KRW
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eun-Taek Hong Chief Executive Officer
Sung-Soo Kim Chairman
Tae-Sung Jung Head-Compliance Support
Kyu-Jin Cho Independent Director
Se-Jeong Choi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAKAO CORP.9.79%19 063
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.53%417 673
NETFLIX, INC.7.69%144 085
PROSUS N.V.3.93%94 116
AIRBNB, INC.41.03%76 513
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.47.67%65 934
