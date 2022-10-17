Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Kakao Corp.
  News
  Summary
    A035720   KR7035720002

KAKAO CORP.

(A035720)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
51400.00 KRW   +8.67%
03:08aTrending : Kakao Data-Center Blaze Disrupts Operations, Hurts Investor Confidence
DJ
10/16Kakao Shares Slump After Fire Disrupted Services Over Weekend
DJ
10/16S.Korean shares fall on Wall Street weakness, Kakao slide
RE
Trending : Kakao Data-Center Blaze Disrupts Operations, Hurts Investor Confidence

10/17/2022 | 03:08am EDT
0652 GMT - Kakao Corp. is the most mentioned company in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after a weekend blaze at a data center disrupted the mobile internet company's services. A fire at Kakao's data center south of Seoul disrupted its mobile messaging app KakaoTalk, which is used by well over 80% of South Koreans, over most of the weekend. Other services, including fintech, ride-hailing, and online games, were disrupted. Kakao Corp. shares fell by as much as 9.5% and ended down 5.9%, reflecting investors' concerns that damage to a data center could be so disruptive. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 0307ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. 8.67% 51400 End-of-day quote.-54.31%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX -0.34% 93.3622 Real-time Quote.-5.67%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 538 B 5,25 B 5,25 B
Net income 2022 1 716 B 1,19 B 1,19 B
Net cash 2022 4 532 B 3,15 B 3,15 B
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 22 437 B 15 613 M 15 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KAKAO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Kakao Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAKAO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 51 400,00 KRW
Average target price 94 074,07 KRW
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Whon Namkoong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eun-Taek Hong Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sung-Soo Kim Chairman
Tae-Sung Jung Head-Compliance Support
Kyu-Jin Cho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAKAO CORP.-54.31%15 613
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.45%299 051
NETFLIX, INC.-61.82%102 282
AIRBNB, INC.-34.43%69 808
PROSUS N.V.-30.44%68 133
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.07%48 924