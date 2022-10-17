Trending : Kakao Data-Center Blaze Disrupts Operations, Hurts Investor Confidence

0652 GMT - Kakao Corp. is the most mentioned company in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after a weekend blaze at a data center disrupted the mobile internet company's services. A fire at Kakao's data center south of Seoul disrupted its mobile messaging app KakaoTalk, which is used by well over 80% of South Koreans, over most of the weekend. Other services, including fintech, ride-hailing, and online games, were disrupted. Kakao Corp. shares fell by as much as 9.5% and ended down 5.9%, reflecting investors' concerns that damage to a data center could be so disruptive. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

10-17-22 0307ET