Kakao Pay : Decision on Acquisition of Sharesor Investment Certificatesof Other Corporations

Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporations
1. Details of issuing company
Name of company
Kakaopay securities Corp.
Nationality
Republic of Korea
Representative
Kim Dae-Hong,
Yoon Ki-Jeong
Capital stock (KRW)
4,182,000,000
Relationship to company
Subsidiary
Total number of shares issued
8,364,000
Main business
Financial Investment Business
2. Details of acquisition
Number of shares to be acquired
1,048,221
Acquisition cost (KRW)
88,124,987,691
Equity capital (KRW)
245,122,947,688
Ratio to equity capital (%)
35.95
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
No
3. Number of shares held and shareholding ratio after acquisition
Number of shares held
6,066,621
Shareholding ratio(%)
63.34
4. Acquisition method
Cash acquisition
5. Purpose of acquisition
Operating capital for Kakaopay Securities Corp.
6. Scheduled acquisition date
2021-12-29
7. Subject to filing of a material fact report on asset acquisition?
N/A
-Total assets (as of the end of the latest fiscal year) (KRW)
1,207,982,675,732
Acquisition cost /Total assets(%)
7.30
8. Deemed a backdoor listing?
N/A
-Plan to increase capital through third-party allotment within six months?
N/A
9. Satisfying backdoor listing requirements for the issuing company (another corporation)?
N/A
10. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2021-12-23
-Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
4
Absent (No.)
-
-Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside auditors)
Present
11. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission?
Yes
12. Signed a put option contract, etc.?
No
-Details of agreements
-
13. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- Kakaopay participated in a capital increase of Kakaopay Securities Corp. to secure its operating capital.
- "2. Equity capital" is based on Kakaopay's consolidated financial statements at the first half of 2021.
- The total asset value at the end of the latest fiscal year of "7" is based on Kakaopay's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.
- The following 'Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing Company' shows financial information for current fiscal year (2020), previous fiscal year (2019), and Two fiscal year prior (2018).
- The schedule and details above are subject to change according to the progress, etc.
※Related disclosure
-
[Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company] (KRW)
Category
Total assets
Total liabilities
Total shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Sales
Net income
External auditor's opinion
External auditor
Current fiscal year
491,106,993,527
423,946,362,005
67,160,631,522
28,220,000,000
58,526,722,846
-6,751,412,344
Unqualified opinion
KPMG Samjong
Previous fiscal year
99,254,063,952
38,296,979,706
60,957,084,246
17,000,000,000
49,919,999,427
6,949,169,641
Unqualified opinion
BDO Sunghyun
Two fiscal years prior
90,706,113,882
36,698,199,277
54,007,914,605
17,000,000,000
63,076,384,188
12,076,628,885
Unqualified opinion
BDO Sunghyun
