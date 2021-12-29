Kakao Pay : Decision on Acquisition of Sharesor Investment Certificatesof Other Corporations

13. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions

- Kakaopay participated in a capital increase of Kakaopay Securities Corp. to secure its operating capital.



- "2. Equity capital" is based on Kakaopay's consolidated financial statements at the first half of 2021.



- The total asset value at the end of the latest fiscal year of "7" is based on Kakaopay's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.



- The following 'Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing Company' shows financial information for current fiscal year (2020), previous fiscal year (2019), and Two fiscal year prior (2018).



- The schedule and details above are subject to change according to the progress, etc.