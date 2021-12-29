Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kakao Pay : Decision on Acquisition of Sharesor Investment Certificatesof Other Corporations

12/29/2021 | 02:47am EST
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date 2021-12-29
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corportations
2. Submission date of documents 2021-12-23
3. Reason for Revision Change of shareholding ratio according to result of subscription
4. Revised Information
information before revision after revision
3. Number of shares held and shareholding ratio after acquisition 60.00 63.34
13. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions - This is a capital increase by right offering to shareholders and "3. Number and ratio of shares held after acqusition" may change during the process. (delete)
-
Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporations
1. Details of issuing company Name of company Kakaopay securities Corp.
Nationality Republic of Korea Representative Kim Dae-Hong,
Yoon Ki-Jeong
Capital stock (KRW) 4,182,000,000 Relationship to company Subsidiary
Total number of shares issued 8,364,000 Main business Financial Investment Business
2. Details of acquisition Number of shares to be acquired 1,048,221
Acquisition cost (KRW) 88,124,987,691
Equity capital (KRW) 245,122,947,688
Ratio to equity capital (%) 35.95
Classified as a large-sized corporation? No
3. Number of shares held and shareholding ratio after acquisition Number of shares held 6,066,621
Shareholding ratio(%) 63.34
4. Acquisition method Cash acquisition
5. Purpose of acquisition Operating capital for Kakaopay Securities Corp.
6. Scheduled acquisition date 2021-12-29
7. Subject to filing of a material fact report on asset acquisition? N/A
-Total assets (as of the end of the latest fiscal year) (KRW) 1,207,982,675,732 Acquisition cost /Total assets(%) 7.30
8. Deemed a backdoor listing? N/A
-Plan to increase capital through third-party allotment within six months? N/A
9. Satisfying backdoor listing requirements for the issuing company (another corporation)? N/A
10. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2021-12-23
-Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 4
Absent (No.) -
-Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside auditors) Present
11. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission? Yes
12. Signed a put option contract, etc.? No
-Details of agreements -
13. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions - Kakaopay participated in a capital increase of Kakaopay Securities Corp. to secure its operating capital.

- "2. Equity capital" is based on Kakaopay's consolidated financial statements at the first half of 2021.

- The total asset value at the end of the latest fiscal year of "7" is based on Kakaopay's consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020.

- The following 'Condensed Financial Statement of Issuing Company' shows financial information for current fiscal year (2020), previous fiscal year (2019), and Two fiscal year prior (2018).

- The schedule and details above are subject to change according to the progress, etc.
※Related disclosure -
[Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company](KRW)
Category Total assets Total liabilities Total shareholders' equity Capital stock Sales Net income External auditor's opinion External auditor
Current fiscal year 491,106,993,527 423,946,362,005 67,160,631,522 28,220,000,000 58,526,722,846 -6,751,412,344 Unqualified opinion KPMG Samjong
Previous fiscal year 99,254,063,952 38,296,979,706 60,957,084,246 17,000,000,000 49,919,999,427 6,949,169,641 Unqualified opinion BDO Sunghyun
Two fiscal years prior 90,706,113,882 36,698,199,277 54,007,914,605 17,000,000,000 63,076,384,188 12,076,628,885 Unqualified opinion BDO Sunghyun

Disclaimer

Kakaopay Corp. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
