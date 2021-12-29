Kakao Pay : Decision on Paid-in Capital Increase (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
Report of Disclosure Revision
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision
Decision on Paid-In Capital Increase (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
2. Submission date of documents
2021-12-23
3. Reason for Revision
Change of the number of new shares and operating capital according to result of subscription
4. Revised Information
information
before revision
after revision
1. Class and number of new shares - Common stock (shrs.)
1,747,036
1,213,260
4. Purpose of financing - Operating capital (KRW)
146,875,063,556
101,999,981,460
22. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- "4.Purpose of financing - Operating capital" may change during the process
(delete)
Decision on Paid-In Capital Increase (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
Subsidiary company
Kakaopay securities Corp.
's material business matters to report
1. Class and number of new shares
Common stock (shrs.)
1,213,260
Different classes of stocks (shrs.)
-
2. Par value per share (KRW)
5,000
3. Total number of shares issued before increase of capital stock
Common stock (shrs.)
8,364,000
Different classes of stocks (shrs.)
-
4. Purpose of financing
Facility investment (KRW)
-
Business acquisition (KRW)
-
Operating capital (KRW)
101,999,981,460
Debt repayment (KRW)
-
Acquisition of securities issued by other corporations (KRW)
-
Other purposes (KRW)
-
5. Method of capital increase
Rights offering
[Rights Offering]
6. Issuing price of new shares
Final Issuing price
Common stock (KRW)
84,071
Different classes of stocks (KRW)
-
Expected issuing price
Common stock (KRW)
-
Expected date of finalization
-
Different classes of stocks (KRW)
-
Expected date of finalization
-
7. Calculation method of issuing price
-
8. Record date for new share allotment
2021-12-27
9. Number of new shares per outstanding share
0.21
10. Preferential allotment ratio for employee stock ownership association (%)
-
11. Scheduled date of subscription
Employee shares ownership association
Start date
-
End date
-
Existing shareholders
Start date
2021-12-28
End date
2021-12-28
12. Date for payment of subscription money
2021-12-29
13. Plan for handling forfeited shares
-
14. Record date of dividend payout
2020-12-31
15. Scheduled delivery date of new share certificates
2021-12-30
16. Lead underwriter (in case of indirect offering)
-
17. Transfer of preemptive rights to new shares?
No
18. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2021-12-23
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
3
Absent (No.)
-
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
Present
19. Subject to filing of securities registration statement?
No
20. Reasons for exemption from filing securities registration statement, if exempted
It does not fall under Article 9
Paragraph 7 of the Financial
Investment Business and Capital
Markets Act, and the relevant
subsidiary is an unlisted entity.
21. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission?
Yes
22. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The board of directors of Kakaopay securities Corp. reached a resolution to capital increase by rights offering on December 23, 2021.
- "3. Total number of shares issued before increase of capital stock" is as of the date for the decision to the paid-in capital increase (December 23, 2021).
- "18. Date of board resolution (decision date)" is the date of the board of directors of Kakaopay securities Corp.
- The authority to decide and execute the details related to this case has been delegated to the CEO.
- The total asset value of the subsidiary and the total consolidated asset value of the parent company among the [Details of subsidiary Company] below are as of the end of 2020.
- The schedule and details above are subject to change according to the progress, etc.
※ Related disclosure
2021-12-24 Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporations
[Details of Subsidiary Company]
Name of subsidiary company
Kakaopay securities Corp.
Name in English
Kakaopay securities Corp.
- Representative
Kim Dae-Hong,Yoon Ki-Jeong
- Main business
Financial Investment Business
- Major subsidiary company?
Yes
Total assets of subsidiary company (KRW)
491,106,993,527
Consolidated total assets of parent company (KRW)
1,207,982,675,732
Ratio to consolidated total assets of parent company (%)
40.66
