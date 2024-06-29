Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached a letter sent to the shareholders on 28.06.2024 (who are yet to update their KYC Details), holding shares in physical form requesting them for updation of KYC details and Nomination etc.,

Sub : Updation of KYC details and Nomination etc., by shareholders holding shares in physical form

Date .28.06.2024

Dear Shareholder,

Sub: Mandatory furnishing of PAN, KYC details and Nomination by holders of physical securities and also availability of Dispute Resolution Mechanism

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") vide its Mater circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ POD-1/P/CIR/2023/70 Dt 17.5.2023 as amended by SEBI Circular No:SEBI/HO/MIRSD/POD-1/P/CIR/2023/181 Dt. 17.11.2023 and SEBI/HO/MIRSD/SECFATF/P/CIR/2023/169 October 12, 2023 (Circulars) has laid down common and simplified norms for processing shareholder's service request by Registrar and Share Transfer Agents (RTAs). As per the Circulars, SEBI has made it mandatory for holders of physical securities to furnish details of PAN, email address, mobile number, bank account and nomination/ opt-out of nomination. Kindly refer to the Company's website www.kakatiyacements.comor that of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent i.e. XL Softech Systems Limited (RTA) on www.xlsoftech.com, for the said Circulars together with relevant forms.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has mandated submission of Permanent Account Number (PAN), and e-mail address of every participant in Securities Market.

Members holding shares in electric form are, therefore, requested to submit their PAN and register their e-mail address with the Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their Demat Accounts.

e-mail address with the Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their Demat Accounts. Members holding shares in Physical form and who are not updated their KYC details ie., PAN, their Bank Account details, Mobile Number, e- mail address are requested to update the same by writing to the Company's RTA M/s. XL Softech Systems Ltd / the Company by submitting a request letter mentioning their Folio number and the name of the Shareholder along with scanned copy of the share certificate (Both Sides) and self attested copies of PAN, cancelled bank cheque along with duly filled in ISR 1/2/3, SH 13/14 and email address to the RTA / Company. In case of non up-dation of KYC details, by members holding shares in Physical form, no dividend (if declared by the members at the ensuing AGM ) will be sent unless the above said details are updated.

Please note that in terms of the Circulars, w.e.f. 1st January, 2022, RTA is not processing any service request or complaint from shareholder(s)/claimant(s), unless the details of PAN, KYC and Nomination documents/details are updated/registered with it. In view of the above, please submit the documents / details listed in the table below to RTA, (self-attested) at the following address:

Kind Attn: Mr. Ram Prasad

Unit: Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Limited

XL Softech Systems Limited 3, Sagar Society, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500 034

Sr. No. Documents / details to be provided by shareholder(s ) Please furnish details in following forms 1 Valid PAN Linked with Aadhar Form No. ISR-1 and ISR-2 2 Postal Address with PIN 3 Email address 4 Mobile Number 5 Demat account Details 6 Bank account details 7 Nomination details Form No. SH-13 8 Declaration to opt-out of nomination Form No. ISR-3 The aforesaid forms can be downloaded from the Company's website

http://www.kakatiyacements.com/images/kyc%20formats.pdfor that of RTA websitehttps://xlsoftech.com.

You can also e-mail the documents through your email registered with RTA, to xlfield@gmail.comduly e-signed.E-Sign is an integrated service which facilitates issuing a digital signature certificate and performing signing of requested data by the e-Sign user. You may approach any of the empaneled e-Sign Service Providers, details of which are available on the website of Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA), Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Government of India (https://cca.gov.in/) for the purposes of obtaining the e-sign. As per SEBI Circular dated 3rd November, 2021, and 14th December, 2021, outstanding dividend payment will be credited directly to the bank account if the folio is KYC Compliant. A folio will be KYC compliant on registration of the said formats of ISR-1,ISR-2andSH-13 with us and on linking of PAN to Aadhaar.

It is in your interest to provide the details / documents and get the same updated. For any further clarifications, please get in touch with RTA/Company. In case you have already registered/updated the said details, please ignore this communication.

You may further note that an arbitration facility is available at Stock Exchange for dispute resolution against listed Companies/RTAs and in this regard

If you have any dispute against a listed company and/or its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) on delay or default in processing your requests, as per SEBI Circular dated 30.05.2022, you can file for arbitration with Stock Exchanges.

For more details, please see the web links of the Stock Exchanges -

BSE - http://tiny.cc/m1/2vz and NSE - http://tiny.cc/s1/2vz

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Limited

Sd/-

MVRLS RAO

Company Secretary

Note: A copy of this letter may be submitted along with Your reply for easy correlation.