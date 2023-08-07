Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries : Paper Advertisements 30.06.2023
REF:KCSIL:SEC:2023:
August 5, 2023
1. BSE Limited
2. The Manager,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Listing Department,
Dalal Street
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
MUMBAI - 400 001.
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Plot No.C/1, G Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
MUMBAI - 400 051.
Dear Sir,
Sub : Publication of un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30thJune, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Ref : Scrip Code : 500234 (BSE) / KAKATCEM (NSE)
We are enclosing herewith copies of the News paper Advertisements published on August, 5, 2023 in 'Financial Express' and 'Andhra Prabha' pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of Un- audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023 duly considered and taken on record by the Board of Directors of our Company at its meeting held on 04.08.2023.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR & INDUSTRIES LIMITED,
SESHA
SESHA SAYEE
Digitally signed by
SAYEE
VORUGANTI
Date: 2023.08.05
VORUGANTI
V Sesha Sayee10:45:46 +05'30'
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
Encl : a/a
SESHA
SAYEE VORUGANTI
Digitally signed by
SESHA SAYEE
VORUGANTI Date: 2023.08.05 10:46:38 +05'30'
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 08:04:52 UTC.
Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of ordinary portland cement. The Company's segments include Cement, Sugar and Power. Its Kakatiya Cement is utilized for various constructions, multi-storied buildings, flyovers, barriages and more. The installed capacity of the Company's Cement Division is approximately 297,000 tons per annum (TPA), and that of the Sugar Division is approximately 3,200 tons of cane per day (TCD). Its Sugar Division crushes approximately four lakh metric tons (MT) of sugar cane on an average per year. The cement plant of the Company is located in Nalgonda District of Andhra Pradesh, whereas the sugar and power plants are located in Khammam District. The Company operates a 17-megawatt (MW) cogeneration power plant. Its sugar site is located at Peruvancha Village,Kalluru Mandal at Khammam District. Andhra Pradesh.