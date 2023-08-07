REF:KCSIL:SEC:2023: August 5, 2023 1. BSE Limited 2. The Manager, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Listing Department, Dalal Street National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., MUMBAI - 400 001. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051. Dear Sir,

Sub : Publication of un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30thJune, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Ref : Scrip Code : 500234 (BSE) / KAKATCEM (NSE)

We are enclosing herewith copies of the News paper Advertisements published on August, 5, 2023 in 'Financial Express' and 'Andhra Prabha' pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of Un- audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023 duly considered and taken on record by the Board of Directors of our Company at its meeting held on 04.08.2023.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR & INDUSTRIES LIMITED,

SESHA SESHA SAYEE Digitally signed by SAYEE VORUGANTI Date: 2023.08.05 VORUGANTI

V Sesha Sayee10:45:46 +05'30'

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Encl : a/a