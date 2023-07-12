Dear Sir, Sub : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report (as per regulation 55A of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 1996. Ref : Scrip Code : 500234 (BSE) / KAKATCEM (NSE)

Please find attached the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report (as per regulation 55A of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 1996 issued by Manjula Aleti, Practising Company Secretary, Hyderabad for the quarter ended 30thJune,2023.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Limited,