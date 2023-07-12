REF:KCSIL:SEC:2023:
1. BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street
MUMBAI - 400 001.
July 12, 2023
2. The Manager, Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
MUMBAI - 400 051.
Dear Sir,
Sub
:
Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report (as per regulation 55A of
the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 1996.
Ref
:
Scrip Code : 500234 (BSE) / KAKATCEM (NSE)
Please find attached the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report (as per regulation 55A of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 1996 issued by Manjula Aleti, Practising Company Secretary, Hyderabad for the quarter ended 30thJune,2023.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Limited,
SESHA SAYEE VORUGANTI
Digitally signed by SESHA SAYEE VORUGANTI Date: 2023.07.12 10:44:21 +05'30'
V Sesha Sayee
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
Encl : a/a
