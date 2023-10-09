REF:KCSIL:SEC:2023:

1. BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street

MUMBAI - 400 001.

October 9, 2023

2. The Manager, Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

MUMBAI - 400 051.

Dear Sir,

Sub

:

Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report (as per regulation 55A of

the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 1996.

Ref

:

Scrip Code : 500234 (BSE) / KAKATCEM (NSE)

Please find attached the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report (as per regulation 55A of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 1996 issued by Manjula Aleti, Practising Company Secretary, Hyderabad for the quarter ended 30thSeptember, 2023.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Limited,

SESHA

Digitally signed

by SESHA SAYEE

SAYEE

VORUGANTI

  1. Sesha SayeeDate: 2023.10.09 VORUGANTI 13:28:47 +05'30'
    Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Encl : a/a

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 12:55:19 UTC.