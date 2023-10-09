Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report 30.09.2023
October 09, 2023 at 08:56 am EDT
REF:KCSIL:SEC:2023:
1. BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street
MUMBAI - 400 001.
October 9, 2023
2. The Manager, Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
MUMBAI - 400 051.
Dear Sir,
Sub
:
Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report (as per regulation 55A of
the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 1996.
Ref
:
Scrip Code : 500234 (BSE) / KAKATCEM (NSE)
Please find attached the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report (as per regulation 55A of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 1996 issued by Manjula Aleti, Practising Company Secretary, Hyderabad for the quarter ended 30thSeptember, 2023.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Limited,
SESHA
Digitally signed
by SESHA SAYEE
SAYEE
VORUGANTI
Sesha SayeeDate: 2023.10.09 VORUGANTI 13:28:47 +05'30'
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
Encl : a/a
Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of ordinary portland cement. The Company's segments include Cement, Sugar and Power. Its Kakatiya Cement is utilized for various constructions, multi-storied buildings, flyovers, barriages and more. The installed capacity of the Company's Cement Division is approximately 297,000 tons per annum (TPA), and that of the Sugar Division is approximately 3,200 tons of cane per day (TCD). Its Sugar Division crushes approximately four lakh metric tons (MT) of sugar cane on an average per year. The cement plant of the Company is located in Nalgonda District of Andhra Pradesh, whereas the sugar and power plants are located in Khammam District. The Company operates a 17-megawatt (MW) cogeneration power plant. Its sugar site is located at Peruvancha Village,Kalluru Mandal at Khammam District. Andhra Pradesh.