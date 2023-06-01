Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries : Resignationkvr

REF:KCSIL:SEC:2023: June 1, 2023 1. BSE Limited 2. The Manager, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Listing Department, Dalal Street National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., MUMBAI - 400 001. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), MUMBAI - 400 051. Dear Sir, Sub : Intimation of resignation of Independent Director of the Company. Ref : Scrip Code : 500234 (BSE) / KAKATCEM (NSE)

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company hereby informs you that Shri K Venkat Rao (DIN: 06566627), an Independent Director of the Company, has vide his letter dated June 1, 2023, tendered his resignation with effect from June 1, 2023 and requested the Board of Directors to take note his resignation.

The resignation letter with the detailed reasons for the resignation is enclosed herewith as Annexure B. Shri K Venkat Rao (DIN: 06566627) has confirmed vide his letter dated June 1, 2023 that there are no other material reasons for his resignation than those mentioned in his resignation letter.

The disclosures, as required under Schedule III ‐ Para A(7B) of Part A of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015, are given in "Annexure A" attached to this letter.

This information is also being uploaded in the Company's website at www.kakatiyacements.com/Corporate Info/Corporate News/resignationkvr.

