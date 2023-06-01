Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAKATCEM   INE437B01014

KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(KAKATCEM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:40:30 2023-06-01 am EDT
199.70 INR   -0.60%
07:31aKakatiya Cement Sugar And Industries : Resignationkvr
PU
05/22Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited Announces Committees Changes
CI
05/22Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended 31St March, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries : Resignationkvr

06/01/2023 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REF:KCSIL:SEC:2023:

June 1, 2023

1.

BSE Limited

2. The Manager,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Listing Department,

Dalal Street

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

MUMBAI - 400 001.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No.C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

MUMBAI - 400 051.

Dear Sir,

Sub

: Intimation of resignation of Independent Director of the Company.

Ref

: Scrip Code : 500234 (BSE) / KAKATCEM (NSE)

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company hereby informs you that Shri K Venkat Rao (DIN: 06566627), an Independent Director of the Company, has vide his letter dated June 1, 2023, tendered his resignation with effect from June 1, 2023 and requested the Board of Directors to take note his resignation.

The resignation letter with the detailed reasons for the resignation is enclosed herewith as Annexure B. Shri K Venkat Rao (DIN: 06566627) has confirmed vide his letter dated June 1, 2023 that there are no other material reasons for his resignation than those mentioned in his resignation letter.

The disclosures, as required under Schedule III ‐ Para A(7B) of Part A of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015, are given in "Annexure A" attached to this letter.

This information is also being uploaded in the Company's website at www.kakatiyacements.com/Corporate Info/Corporate News/resignationkvr.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you, Yours faithfully,

for Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Limited,

SESHA

Digitally signed

by SESHA SAYEE

VORUGANTI

V Sesha Sayee

SAYEE

Date: 2023.06.01

Company Secretary &

VORUGANTI

13:48:57 +05'30'

Compliance Officer

Encl : a/a

ANNEXURE A

Details of Shri K Venkat Rao (DIN:06566627) as required under Schedule III - Para A(7B) of Part A of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015:

Sl.

Details of Events that need to be

Information of such event(s)

No.

provided

1.

Reason for change viz. resignation

Shri K Venkat Rao (DIN: 06566627) has

tendered his resignation for personal

reasons, effective from June 1, 2023. Vide

his letter dated June 1, 2023, he has

confirmed that there are no other material

reasons for resignation than those

mentioned in the resignation letter.

2.

Date on which above cessation

June 1, 2023

becomes effective

3.

Brief profile (in case of appointment)

Not Applicable

4.

Disclosure of relationships between

Not Applicable

directors (in case of appointment of a

director)

5.

Letter of resignation along with

Enclosed as Annexure B

detailed reasons for resignation

6.

Names of the listed entities in which

Directorship ‐ Nil

the resigning Director, i.e. Shri K

Venkat Rao holds directorship and

Committee Membership - Nil

membership of Board Committees, if

any

7.

The independent director shall, along

Shri K Venkat Rao has confirmed that there

with the detailed reasons, also

are no material reasons other than those

provide a confirmation that there are

mentioned in his resignation letter.

no other material reasons other than

those provided.

SESHA SAYEE VORUGANTI

Digitally signed by SESHA SAYEE VORUGANTI Date: 2023.06.01 13:49:27 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 11:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
07:31aKakatiya Cement Sugar And Industries : Resignationkvr
PU
05/22Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited Announces Committees Changes
CI
05/22Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended 31S..
CI
05/22Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Qu..
CI
04/14Kakatiya Cement Sugar And Industries : Regulation 46 SEBI (LODR)
PU
02/15Kakatiya Cement Sugar And Industries : Circular Arbitration Mechanism
PU
02/15Kakatiya Cement Sugar And Industries : KYC Circular - 15.02.2023
PU
02/10Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
02/10Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qua..
CI
2022Kakatiya Cement Sugar And Industries : Paper Advertisement for unaudited Financial Results..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 544 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net income 2022 194 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
Net Debt 2022 343 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,91x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 1 562 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 481
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kakatiya Cement Sugar and Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
P. Anuradha Chief Executive Officer
M. Bhavani Dattu Chief Financial Officer
Veeraiah Pallempati Chairman & Managing Director
V. Sesha Sayee Secretary & Compliance Officer
Tummala Ramesh C. Bose Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAKATIYA CEMENT SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.83%19
HOLCIM LTD16.96%36 442
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-21.79%17 824
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED9.87%11 166
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC44.47%10 939
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC11.11%10 610
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer