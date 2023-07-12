REF:KCSIL:SEC:2023:
July 12, 2023
1. BSE Limited
2. The Manager,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Listing Department,
Dalal Street
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
MUMBAI - 400 001.
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Plot No.C/1, G Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
MUMBAI - 400 051.
Dear Sir,
Sub : Submission of quarterly Structural Digital Database Compliance Certificate under Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Ref : Scrip Code : 500234 (BSE) / KAKATCEM (NSE)
Please find attached a Structural Digital Database Compliance Certificate under Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 received from Smt. Manjula Aleti, Practicing Company Secretary.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Limited
SESHA
SAYEE VORUGANTI
Digitally signed by
SESHA SAYEE
VORUGANTI Date: 2023.07.12 10:43:22 +05'30'
V Sesha Sayee
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
Encl : a/a
