These documents have been translated from a part of Japanese originals for reference purposes only.
In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the Japanese originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.
(Securities Code 4521)
June 6, 2024
To Our Shareholders:
Hiroyuki Horiuchi
President and Representative Director
KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
28-8, Honkomagome 2-chome,Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION
THE 104th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
You are hereby informed that the 104th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. (the "Company") (the "Meeting") will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening the Meeting, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and has posted the matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the following website on the Internet as the Notice of Convocation of the 104th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice").
|<>
<
https://www.kaken.co.jp/english/invest/stoc
Shareholders' Meeting>>
k/shareholders_meeting.html
https://www.soukai-portal.net
(in Japanese only)
*Please refer to "Information on The Portal of
Shareholders' Meeting" on page 4 of the
Japanese original version (in Japanese only).
If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you may exercise your voting rights by either of the following methods. Please review the Reference Documents for the Meeting and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on June 26, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
In addition, the proceedings of the Meeting will be streamed live on the Internet (viewing only) for shareholders. For details, please refer to the enclosed "Information on Live Streaming of the General Meeting of Shareholders" (in Japanese only).
[Exercising voting rights in writing]
Please indicate your approval or disapproval for the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to the Company to be received by the deadline above. If there is no indication of approval or disapproval of a proposal, it will be treated as an indication of approval.
[Exercising voting rights via the Internet]
Please refer to "Information on Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet" on pages 3 and 4 of the Japanese original version (in Japanese only) and follow the on-screen instructions to exercise your approval or disapproval for the proposals by the deadline above.
If voting rights are exercised both in writing and via the Internet, the vote submitted via the Internet shall be treated as the valid exercise of voting rights.
If voting rights are exercised via the Internet more than once, the final vote submitted shall be treated as the valid exercise of voting rights.
1
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time) (reception desk opens at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Place:
Bellesalle Jimbocho, 3F meeting room (Sumitomo Realty & Development
CHIYODA FIRST BUILDING SOUTH)
2-1, Nishikanda 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters for Reporting: 1. Report on Business Operations, Consolidated Financial Statements, and the
audit reports by the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 104th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 104th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Matters for Resolution:
Proposal No. 1: Approval for the Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight Directors
Proposal No. 3: Grant of Bonuses to Directors
4. Other Matters with regard to Convocation of the Meeting:
- The materials for the Meeting of that were sent to shareholders exclude the following items from the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation. The Audit & Supervisory Board members and the Independent Auditors audit the documents subject to audit, including the following items. Please note that these materials will be sent uniformly regardless of whether or not a request for delivery of the documents has been made.
[Report on Business Operations] "Principal business," "Major offices and plants," "Status of employees," "Principal lenders and amount of borrowings," "Other important matters regarding the current status of the group (the corporate group)" from Matters regarding the current status of the group (the corporate group); Matters regarding the Company's share acquisition rights, etc.; "Outline of the contents of liability limitation agreements," "Outline of the contents of directors and officers liability insurance contract," "Matters regarding outside officers" from Matters regarding company officers; Status of Independent Auditors; Systems to ensure that the execution of duties by Directors complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, other systems to ensure the properness of operations, and the status of operation of the systems; Basic policy regarding persons who control the decisions on the Company's financial and business policies; and Policy on determination of the dividends of surplus
[Consolidated Financial Statements] Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
[Non-Consolidated Financial Statements] Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets, Non-Consolidated Statements of Income, Non-Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets, Notes to Non- Consolidated Financial Statements
[Audit Reports] Independent Auditor's Audit Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements, Independent Auditor's Audit Report on the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, Audit Report of the Audit & Supervisory Board
- As to exercising your voting right by proxy, it can only be entrusted to one shareholder of the Company who also holds a voting right. In this case, a written proof of proxy must be submitted to the Company.
Notes: 1. If you attend the Meeting, please present the enclosed Voting Right Exercise Form at the reception desk at the Meeting.
2. Should the matters subject to measures for electronic provision require revisions, this information, as well as the matters before and after revision, will be posted on the Company's website and on the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank: The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting listed on the previous page.
2
Reference Documents for the Meeting
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1: Approval for the Appropriation of Surplus
Considering the financial results, future business development, and other factors, the Company proposes to pay the following as the year-end dividend for the fiscal year 2023:
- Form of dividends Cash
-
Allocation of dividends to shareholders and total amount of allocation ¥75 per common share
Total amount of ¥2,842,344,525
Since the Company has paid the interim dividend of ¥75 per share, the annual dividend for the fiscal year under review will be ¥150 per share.
- Effective date of distribution of surplus for dividends
June 28, 2024
3
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight Directors
Since the Articles of Incorporation of the Company stipulates that the term of office of Director should be one year, the term of all eight Directors of the Company will expire at the closing of the Meeting.
Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of eight Directors (including three Outside Directors). The candidates for Director were determined by the Board of Directors upon deliberation by the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the majority of whose members are Outside Directors.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
Positions and Responsibilities at the
Attendance at the
No.
Name
Board of Directors'
Company
Meetings
1
Male
Hiroyuki Horiuchi
Reappointment
President and Representative Director
100%
(19/19 meetings)
Director, Production Division, Corporate
Planning & Coordination Department,
100%
2
Male
Masashi Suzudo
Reappointment
Human Resources Department, Secretary
(19/19 meetings)
Department, and Corporate Communications
Department
Director, Marketing & Sales Division,
3
Male
Masahiro Matsuura
Reappointment
Legal Affairs & Intellectual Property
100%
Department, and General Affairs
(19/19 meetings)
Department
Director, R&D Division, Regulatory Affairs
4
Male
Mitsuru Watanuki
Reappointment
Division, and Business Development
100%
Department
(14/14 meetings)
Chief Officer, R&D Division
5
Male
Yasuhiro Umeda
New Candidate
-
-
Reappointment
100%
6
Male
Shoichiro Takagi
Outside
Outside Director
(19/19 meetings)
Independent
Reappointment
100%
7
Male
Yasutomo Inoue
Outside
Outside Director
(19/19 meetings)
Independent
New Candidate
8
Female
Satoko Ishikawa
Outside
-
-
Independent
4
Name
Number of
No.
Career Summary, Present Position, Responsibilities,
Shares of the
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
Company
Held
April 1984
Joined the Company
October 2010
General Manager, Hiroshima Branch
April 2014
General Manager, Osaka Branch
July 2015
Corporate Officer, General Manager, Osaka
Branch
Hiroyuki Horiuchi
April 2016
Corporate Officer, General Manager,
Marketing & Sales Department
(March 21, 1962)
June 2016
Director, General Manager, Marketing &
7,700
Sales Department
Male
shares
April 2017
Director, Chief Officer, Marketing & Sales
1
Reappointment
Division
June 2018
Managing Director, Chief Officer, Marketing &
Sales Division
June 2020
President and Representative Director
Chief Officer, Marketing & Sales Division
June 2021
President and Representative Director (to
present)
[Reasons for selection as
candidate for Director]
Mr. Hiroyuki Horiuchi has extensive experience in marketing sections, and has demonstrated achievements as an
executive after appointment as President and Representative Director of the Company in 2020. Thus, the Company
has determined Mr. Horiuchi to be suitable to continue serving as Director of the Company and selected him as a
candidate for Director.
April 1985
Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (currently
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
September 2009
President, ZAO Mizuho Corporate Bank
(Moscow)
April 2014
General Manager, Global Career Management
Division, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
April 2016
Joined the Company
April 2018
General Manager, General Affairs
Department
July 2019
Corporate Officer, General Manager, General
Affairs Department
April 2020
Corporate Officer, General Manager,
Masashi Suzudo
Corporate Planning & Coordination
Department
(August 12, 1962)
June 2021
Director (in charge of Production Division and
3,200
Corporate Planning & Coordination
Male
shares
Department)
Reappointment
General Manager, Corporate Planning &
2
Coordination Department
April 2023
Director (in charge of Production Division,
Corporate Planning & Coordination
Department and Secretary Department)
June 2023
Director (in charge of Production Division,
Corporate Planning & Coordination
Department, Human Resources Department
and Secretary Department)
January 2024
Director (in charge of Production Division,
Corporate Planning & Coordination
Department, Human Resources Department,
Secretary Department and Corporate
Communications Department) (to present)
[Reasons for selection as candidate for Director]
With extensive experience and knowledge acquired through international operations at financial institutions, Mr. Masashi Suzudo has served as General Manager of General Affairs Department and then as General Manager of Corporate Planning & Coordination Department after joining the Company. He also has abundant insight and achievements in IR, management strategy, and corporate governance. Thus, the Company has determined Mr. Suzudo to be suitable to continue serving as Director of the Company and selected him as a candidate for Director.
5
Name
Number of
No.
Career Summary, Present Position, Responsibilities,
Shares of the
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
Company
Held
April 1994
Joined the Company
April 2016
General Manager, Corporate Planning &
Coordination Department
July 2018
Corporate Officer, General Manager,
Corporate Planning & Coordination
Department
April 2020
Corporate Officer (in charge of Business
Development Department)
June 2020
Director (in charge of Business Development
Department and Special Assignments)
June 2021
Director (in charge of Marketing & Sales
Division, Business Development Department
Masahiro Matsuura
and Special Assignments)
June 2022
Director (in charge of Marketing & Sales
(August 19, 1969)
Division and Business Development
5,400
Male
Department)
shares
Reappointment
June 2023
Director (in charge of Marketing & Sales
3
Division, Legal Affairs & Intellectual
Property Department and General Affairs
Department)
January 2024
Director (in charge of Marketing & Sales
Division, Legal Affairs & Intellectual
Property Department and General Affairs
Department)
General Manager, General Affairs
Department
April 2024
Director (in charge of Marketing & Sales
Division, Legal Affairs & Intellectual
Property Department and General Affairs
Department) (to present)
[Reasons for selection as candidate for Director]
Mr. Masahiro Matsuura has extensive experience in marketing sections, and has demonstrated achievements in corporate governance and management strategy after appointment as General Manager of Corporate Planning & Coordination Department in 2016. In addition, he has engaged in the in- and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products after assuming the post of Director in 2020. Thus, the Company has determined Mr. Matsuura to be suitable to continue serving as Director of the Company and selected him as a candidate for Director.
6
Name
Number of
No.
Career Summary, Present Position, Responsibilities,
Shares of the
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
Company
Held
April 1989
Joined the Company
April 2015
General Manager, Clinical Development
Department
Mitsuru Watanuki
April 2017
General Manager, R&D Planning & Project
Management Department
(September 4, 1964)
April 2020
Deputy Chief Officer, R&D Division
2,400
July 2021
Chief Officer, R&D Division
Male
shares
July 2022
Corporate Officer
Reappointment
Chief Officer, R&D Division
4
June 2023
Director (in charge of R&D Division, Regulatory
Affairs Division, and Business Development
Department)
Chief Officer, R&D Division (to present)
[Reasons for selection as
candidate for Director]
Mr. Mitsuru Watanuki has extensive experience in R&D sections, and has served as General Manager of the
Clinical Development Department, General Manager of the R&D Planning & Project Management Department,
and Chief Officer of the R&D Division. He also has broad knowledge and insight into the group's R&D-related
businesses based on his achievements in product development. Thus, the Company has determined Mr. Watanuki
to be suitable to continue serving as Director of the Company and selected him as a candidate for Director.
April 1993
Joined The Norinchukin Bank
Yasuhiro Umeda
July 2017
General Manager, Food & Agri Business
Planning Division., The Norinchukin Bank
(December 2, 1970)
April 2018
General Manager, Corporate Business Division.
0
III, The Norinchukin Bank
Male
shares
April 2021
Managing Executive Officer, The Norinchukin
5
New Candidate
April 2024
Bank
Executive Advisor, The Norinchukin Bank (to
present) (Scheduled to retire on June 26, 2024)
[Reasons for selection as
candidate for Director]
Mr. Yasuhiro Umeda has extensive corporate experience serving at financial institutions. The Company believes
that Mr. Umeda will contribute to the Company by providing his insight including financial analysis fostered in his
previous career to business execution of the Company, and thus the Company has determined Mr. Umeda to be
suitable to serve as Director of the Company and selected him as a candidate for Director.
7
Name
Number of
No.
Career Summary, Present Position, Responsibilities,
Shares of the
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
Company
Held
April 1983
Joined the Japan Tobacco and Salt Public
Corporation (currently Japan Tobacco Inc.)
November 2002
Representative Director and President,
Iipingshang Foods Corporation
March 2007
Representative Director and President, Saint-
Shoichiro Takagi
Germain Co., Ltd.
June 2011
Member of the Board, Director, Deputy
(January 13, 1961)
Leader of Pharmaceutical Marketing &
Male
Promotion Group, TORII
PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
500
Reappointment
June 2013
Representative Director, President and Chief
shares
Outside Director
Executive Officer, TORII
6
PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
March 2019
Resigned from Representative Director,
Independent Director
President and Chief Executive Officer, TORII
PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
March 2019
Part-time Advisor, Pharmaceutical Business,
Japan Tobacco Inc.
December 2019
Retired from Japan Tobacco Inc.
June 2020
Director of the Company (to present)
[Reasons for selection as
candidate for Outside Director and an overview of expected roles]
Mr. Shoichiro Takagi has experience, achievements, and insight from corporate management at several companies
including the pharmaceutical industry. The Company believes that Mr. Takagi will contribute to the Company by
providing advice for the medium- to long-term growth of Company based on his knowledge fostered as a corporate
management and serving as a supervisor of business execution as an independent director, and thus, the Company
has selected him again as a candidate for Outside Director.
April 1999
Registered as attorney at law
April 1999
Joined Takahashi Sogo Law Office
October 2011
Established Nagahama, Mizuno & Inoue
Yasutomo Inoue
Partner, Nagahama, Mizuno & Inoue (to
present)
(July 14, 1960)
June 2012
Dispute Resolution Committee Member, the
Male
General Insurance Association of Japan (to
100
present)
Reappointment
September 2015
Outside Auditor, Synchro Food Co., Ltd. (to
shares
Outside Director
present)
7
June 2021
Director of the Company (to present)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Independent Director
Partner, Nagahama, Mizuno & Inoue
Outside Auditor, Synchro Food Co., Ltd.
Dispute Resolution Committee Member, the General Insurance
Association of Japan
[Reasons for selection as
candidate for Outside Director and an overview of expected roles]
As an attorney at law, Mr. Yasutomo Inoue has experience and professional expertise acquired through corporate
legal work. The Company believes that Mr. Inoue will contribute to the Company by providing advice for the
medium- to long-term growth of Company based on his knowledge as an attorney and serving as a supervisor of
business execution as an independent director, and thus, the Company has selected him again as a candidate for
Outside Director.
8
Name
Number of
No.
Career Summary, Present Position, Responsibilities,
Shares of the
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
Company
Held
April 2012
Director, Tokyo Pharmaceutical Association
April 2015
Associate Professor, Education Research
Center for Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty
Satoko Ishikawa
of Pharmacy, Keio University
April 2017
Director, Pharmaceutical Common
(December 24, 1964)
Achievement Tests Organization (to present)
Female
October 2018
Board Member, Japan Society for
0
Pharmaceutical Education (to present)
New Candidate
April 2023
Professor, Education Research Center for
shares
Outside Director
Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of
8
Pharmacy, Keio University (to present)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Independent Director
Professor, Education Research Center for Pharmaceutical Sciences,
Faculty of Pharmacy, Keio University
Director, Pharmaceutical Common Achievement Tests Organization
Board Member, Japan Society for Pharmaceutical Education
[Reasons for selection as
candidate for Outside Director and an overview of expected roles]
Ms. Satoko Ishikawa has extensive professional expertise as a Doctor of Pharmacy and a Professor at a university.
The Company believes that Ms. Ishikawa will contribute to the Company by providing advice for the medium- to
long-term growth of the Company based on her specialized knowledge fostered at a university etc. and serving as
a supervisor of business execution as an independent director, and thus, the Company has selected her as a candidate
for Outside Director.
9
(Notes) 1. There is no special interest between the Company and any of the above candidates for Director.
- Mr. Shoichiro Takagi, Mr. Yasutomo Inoue and Ms. Satoko Ishikawa are candidates for Outside Directors.
- Mr. Shoichiro Takagi and Mr. Yasutomo Inoue have been designated as Independent Directors/Corporate Auditors by the Company under the provisions of Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the notification was submitted to Tokyo Stock Exchange. If their reappointment is approved, the Company will continue to have them serve as Independent Directors/Corporate Auditors. Ms. Satoko Ishikawa will also be designated as an Independent Director/Corporate Auditor, and the notification will be submitted to Tokyo Stock Exchange.
-
Although Ms. Satoko Ishikawa does not have any experience in getting directly involved in corporate management before assuming the office of Director of the Company, the Company considers that she can properly carry out her duties as Outside Director due to her extensive professional expertise and an insight based on her experience as a Doctor of Pharmacy and a Professor of a university.
Ms. Satoko Ishikawa serves as a Professor of Education Research Center for Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy at Keio University, to which the Company group makes donations. This donation is not provided to individual professors or her affiliated division, Education Research Center for Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy, Keio University. In addition, the donation amount is less than 0.1% of the annual total income of the university in the latest fiscal year, and is less than ¥10 million throughout the year, and in light of its amount and nature, the Company considers there is no risk of conflicts of interest with the general shareholders.
There is no business transaction between the Company and both Pharmaceutical Common Achievement Tests Organization and Japan Society for Pharmaceutical Education, and no donation has been made to both Pharmaceutical Common Achievement Tests Organization and Japan Society for Pharmaceutical Education.
- Mr. Shoichiro Takagi's term as Outside Director of the Company will be four years at the closing of the Meeting.
-
Although Mr. Yasutomo Inoue does not have any experience in corporate management other than as an outside officer, the Company considers that he can properly carry out his duties as Outside Director due to his experience and professional expertise through corporate legal work as an attorney at law. Mr. Yasutomo Inoue's term as Outside Director of the Company will be three years at the closing of the Meeting.
There are no advisory agreements between Nagahama, Mizuno & Inoue and the Company. There are no business transactions between Synchro Food Co., Ltd., or the General Insurance Association of Japan and the Company.
- TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., where Mr. Shoichiro Takagi served as Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer until March 2019, was subject to a cease and desist order and a surcharge payment order under the Antimonopoly Act from the Japan Fair Trade Commission in March 2020 for the sale of the "Calvan Tablets" conducted during his tenure.
- The Company has agreements with Mr. Shoichiro Takagi and Mr. Yasutomo Inoue to limit their liability for damages under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act in accordance with the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the said Act, to the minimum amount provided by laws and regulations. If Mr. Shoichiro Takagi and Mr. Yasutomo Inoue are reappointed at the Meeting, the Company will continue the said agreements with them. In addition, if the election of Ms. Satoko Ishikawa is approved, the Company will enter into the said agreement with her to limit her liability for damages.
9. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company that insures Directors as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. This insurance covers damages which may be incurred by Directors as a result of execution of their duties and assuming liability for such execution duties. Each candidate, if elected, will be included as the insured under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the contract with the same terms and condition at the time of the next renewal.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 02:31:01 UTC.