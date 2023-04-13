Advanced search
    KUKZ   KE0000000281

KAKUZI PLC

(KUKZ)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
264.00 KES   +10.00%
04:15aKakuzi : Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022
PU
04/03Kakuzi plc Appoints Ms. Pamella Ager as an Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
03/24Kakuzi : Announces Free Maturity Testing Services for Smallholder Avocado Farmers as Harvesting Season
PU
Kakuzi : Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022

04/13/2023 | 04:15am EDT
KAKUZI PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Who we are

Kakuzi PLC was incorporated in 1927 and is a listed Kenyan agricultural company trading on both the Nairobi Securities Exchange and London Stock Exchange and engaging in the cultivation, processing and marketing of avocados, blueberries, macadamia, tea, livestock and commercial forestry.

2

Table of Contents

Company information

4

Notice of Annual General Meeting

5

Chairman's Statement

6-8

Corporate Social Investment and Sustainability Report

9-12

Report of the Directors

13-14

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

15

Statement on Corporate Governance

16-26

Directors' Remuneration Report

27

Independent Auditors' Report

28-31

Financial Statements:

Consolidated and separate statement of profit

or loss and other comprehensive income

32

Consolidated statement of financial position

33

Separate statement of financial position

34

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

35

Separate statement of changes in equity

36

Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

37

Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements

38

Company's five year record

86

Major shareholders and distribution schedule

87

Form of Proxy (Annual General Meeting)

89

Kakuzi in the News

94

Kakuzi Photos

95

3

KAKUZI PLC

COMPANY INFORMATION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Company Information

COUNTRY OF INCORPORATION

The Company is incorporated in Kenya under the Kenyan Companies Act, 2015.

DIRECTORS

The Directors who held office during the year and at the date of this report were:-

Mr. N Ng'ang'a

Mr. C J Flowers*

Mr. G H Mclean*

Mr. K R Shah

Chairman

Managing Director

Mr. D M Ndonye

Mr. S N Waruhiu

Mr. A N Njoroge

Dr. J K Kimani

* British

REGISTERED OFFICE

REGISTRARS

Main Office

Custody & Registrars Services Limited

Punda Milia Road, Makuyu

IKM Place

P O Box 24

Tower B, 1st Floor

01000 THIKA

5th Ngong Avenue

Telephone (060) 2033012

P O Box 8484, NAIROBI 00100

E-mail: mail@kakuzi.co.ke

Telephone (020) 7608216

Email: info@candrgroup.co.ke

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

AUDITOR

Estates Services Limited

(100% holding)

Deloitte & Touche LLP

Kaguru EPZ Limited

(100% holding)

Deloitte Place

Waiyaki Way, Muthangari

P O Box 40092

00100 NAIROBI

SECRETARY

BANKERS

John L G Maonga

KCB Bank Kenya Limited

Maonga Ndonye Associates

P O Box 30081

Jadala Place, Ngong Lane, Ngong Road

00100 NAIROBI

P O Box 73248

00200 NAIROBI

NCBA Bank Kenya Plc

Telephone (020) 2149923

P O Box 44599

00100 NAIROBI

ORDINARY SHARES

The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

4

KAKUZI PLC

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE is hereby given that the Ninety Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held in the Ballroom at Nairobi Serena Hotel, Nairobi on Tuesday, 16th May 2023 at 12.00 Noon for the following purposes:-

  1. To read the notice convening the meeting.
  2. To table the proxies received and confirm the presence of a quorum.
  3. To approve the minutes of the Ninety Fourth Annual General Meeting held on 17th May 2022.
  4. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 together with the reports of the Chairman, the Directors and the Independent Auditors thereon.
  5. To declare a first and final dividend of Kshs 24.00 per ordinary share (2021: Kshs. 22.00) for the Financial Year ended 31 December 2022.
  6. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report as detailed in the Annual Report for the Financial Yearended31December 2022.
  7. To re-elect Directors:-
    1. Mr. Ketan Rameshchandra Shah, a Director who retires by rotation in accordance with Article 27 of the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible in accordance with Article 28 of the Company's Articles of Association, offers himself for re-election.
    2. Mr. Graham Harold Mclean, a Director who retires by rotation in accordance with Article 27 of the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible in accordance with Article 28 of the Company's Articles of Association, offers himself for re-election.
    3. Ms. Pamella Ager, retires in accordance with Article 26 (5) of the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible in accordance with Article 28 of the Company's Articles of Association, offers herself for re-election.
  9. In accordance with provisions of Section 769 of the Kenyan Companies Act, 2015, the following Directors, being members of the Board Audit & Risk Committee be re-elected to continue to serve as members of the said Committee:-
    1. Mr. Daniel Mutisya Ndonye
    2. Mr. Stephen Njoroge Waruhiu
    3. Mr. Andrew Ndegwa Njoroge
  11. To re-appoint Messrs Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditors of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 721 (2) of the Kenyan Companies Act, 2015 and to authorise the Directors to fix the Auditors' remuneration for the ensuing Financial Year in accordance with the provisions of Section 724 (1) of the Kenyan Companies Act, 2015.
  12. To transact any other business of an Annual General Meeting of which due notice has been received.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

J L G MAONGA

COMPANY SECRETARY 1st April 2023

Note: A member entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf and such proxy need not be a member of the Company.

5

Disclaimer

Kakuzi Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 434 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Net income 2022 846 M 6,31 M 6,31 M
Net cash 2022 1 408 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,92x
Yield 2022 6,23%
Capitalization 5 174 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 433
Free-Float 13,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Flowers Managing Director & Executive Director
Ketan Rameshchandra Shah Finance Director & Executive Director
Nicholas Nganga Chairman
Brendon Scott Chief Operating Officer
Benjamin Okiring General Manager-Finance & Administration
