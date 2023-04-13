Kakuzi : Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022
04/13/2023 | 04:15am EDT
KAKUZI PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Who we are
Kakuzi PLC was incorporated in 1927 and is a listed Kenyan agricultural company trading on both the Nairobi Securities Exchange and London Stock Exchange and engaging in the cultivation, processing and marketing of avocados, blueberries, macadamia, tea, livestock and commercial forestry.
2
Table of Contents
Company information
4
Notice of Annual General Meeting
5
Chairman's Statement
6-8
Corporate Social Investment and Sustainability Report
9-12
Report of the Directors
13-14
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
15
Statement on Corporate Governance
16-26
Directors' Remuneration Report
27
Independent Auditors' Report
28-31
Financial Statements:
Consolidated and separate statement of profit
or loss and other comprehensive income
32
Consolidated statement of financial position
33
Separate statement of financial position
34
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
35
Separate statement of changes in equity
36
Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
37
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
38
Company's five year record
86
Major shareholders and distribution schedule
87
Form of Proxy (Annual General Meeting)
89
Kakuzi in the News
94
Kakuzi Photos
95
3
KAKUZI PLC
COMPANY INFORMATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Company Information
COUNTRY OF INCORPORATION
The Company is incorporated in Kenya under the Kenyan Companies Act, 2015.
DIRECTORS
The Directors who held office during the year and at the date of this report were:-
Mr. N Ng'ang'a
Mr. C J Flowers*
Mr. G H Mclean*
Mr. K R Shah
Chairman
Managing Director
Mr. D M Ndonye
Mr. S N Waruhiu
Mr. A N Njoroge
Dr. J K Kimani
* British
REGISTERED OFFICE
REGISTRARS
Main Office
Custody & Registrars Services Limited
Punda Milia Road, Makuyu
IKM Place
P O Box 24
Tower B, 1st Floor
01000 THIKA
5th Ngong Avenue
Telephone (060) 2033012
P O Box 8484, NAIROBI 00100
E-mail: mail@kakuzi.co.ke
Telephone (020) 7608216
Email: info@candrgroup.co.ke
SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
AUDITOR
Estates Services Limited
(100% holding)
Deloitte & Touche LLP
Kaguru EPZ Limited
(100% holding)
Deloitte Place
Waiyaki Way, Muthangari
P O Box 40092
00100 NAIROBI
SECRETARY
BANKERS
John L G Maonga
KCB Bank Kenya Limited
Maonga Ndonye Associates
P O Box 30081
Jadala Place, Ngong Lane, Ngong Road
00100 NAIROBI
P O Box 73248
00200 NAIROBI
NCBA Bank Kenya Plc
Telephone (020) 2149923
P O Box 44599
00100 NAIROBI
ORDINARY SHARES
The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.
4
KAKUZI PLC
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Notice of Annual General Meeting
NOTICE is hereby given that the Ninety Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held in the Ballroom at Nairobi Serena Hotel, Nairobi on Tuesday, 16th May 2023 at 12.00 Noon for the following purposes:-
To read the notice convening the meeting.
To table the proxies received and confirm the presence of a quorum.
To approve the minutes of the Ninety Fourth Annual General Meeting held on 17th May 2022.
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 together with the reports of the Chairman, the Directors and the Independent Auditors thereon.
To declare a first and final dividend of Kshs 24.00 per ordinary share(2021: Kshs. 22.00) for the Financial Year ended 31 December 2022.
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report as detailed in the Annual Report for the Financial Yearended31December 2022.
To re-elect Directors:-
Mr. Ketan Rameshchandra Shah, a Director who retires by rotation in accordance with Article 27 of the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible in accordance with Article 28 of the Company's Articles of Association, offers himself for re-election.
Mr. Graham Harold Mclean, a Director who retires by rotation in accordance with Article 27 of the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible in accordance with Article 28 of the Company's Articles of Association, offers himself for re-election.
Ms. Pamella Ager, retires in accordance with Article 26 (5) of the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible in accordance with Article 28 of the Company's Articles of Association, offers herself for re-election.
In accordance with provisions of Section 769 of the Kenyan Companies Act, 2015, the following Directors, being members of the Board Audit & Risk Committee be re-elected to continue to serve as members of the said Committee:-
Mr. Daniel Mutisya Ndonye
Mr. Stephen Njoroge Waruhiu
Mr. Andrew Ndegwa Njoroge
To re-appoint Messrs Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditors of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 721 (2) of the Kenyan Companies Act, 2015 and to authorise the Directors to fix the Auditors' remuneration for the ensuing Financial Year in accordance with the provisions of Section 724 (1) of the Kenyan Companies Act, 2015.
To transact any other business of an Annual General Meeting of which due notice has been received.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
J L G MAONGA
COMPANY SECRETARY 1st April 2023
Note: A member entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf and such proxy need not be a member of the Company.