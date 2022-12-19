Advanced search
    KUKZ   KE0000000281

KAKUZI PLC

(KUKZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
420.00 KES    0.00%
Kakuzi : ESG Report 2021

12/19/2022
2021

Kakuzi ESG Report

GRWING

COMMUNITIES,

RESPONSIBLE VALUE CHAINS

GRWING

COMMUNITIES,

RESPONSIBLE VALUE CHAINS

Kakuzi

2 |

ESG

Repor

t

2

0

2

1

Inside

the report

About Kakuzi

4

About this report

5

Introduction

6

About Kakuzi PLC

7

Word from the Leadership

8

Chairman of the Board: Nicholas Nganga

9

Managing Director: Chris Flowers

10

Corporate Governance and Integrity

12

The board and its role

13

Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee (IHRAC)

14

Aligning sustainability to our strategy

15

Value Creation Model

16

Macadamia farming

18

Overview

19

At the farm

19

The Journey of a Macadamia nut, from Kakuzi hills to markets

20

Materiality

22

Kakuzi Materiality Matrix

27

Material Issue 1: Respecting and Promoting Human Rights

28

Material Issue 2: Community Action

34

Material Issue 3: Climate Action

40

Material Issue 4: Product Safety, and Quality

49

Material Issue 5: Supply Chain Management

58

Stakeholder Engagement Matrix

61

Accreditations

64

Awards and recognitions

65

About Kakuzi

Kakuzi is a Public Limited Company (PLC) cross-listed in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE). The Company, is listed as an agricultural Company engaging

in the cultivation, processing and marketing of avocados, blueberries, macadamia, tea, livestock and commercial forestry.

The Company is a leading superfood producer with decades of experience supporting food security and economic development in Kenya by generating revenue, enhancing livelihoods and improving living standards for employees, customers, community and shareholders.

Kakuzi

4 |

ESG

Repor

t

2

0

2

1

About Kakuzi PLC

G

r

o w

i

n

g

C o m

Mission

Vision

Our mission is to

Our vision is to be a

consistently produce

global leader - your

quality products,

preferred producer

responsibly, sustainably

and supplier of quality

and ethically.

agricultural products.

m u n

i

t

i e s

,

R e s p o n s i b l e

V a l u e

C h a i n s

Community

Our community is made

up of both internal and

external stakeholders.

Our employees and

their families, some

of whom reside in our

villages, form our internal

community. Our external

community comprises

our business partners

and communities around Kakuzi that we support.

Core Values

To act honestly, fairly and with integrity and respect in all business dealings

To respect the dignity and well-being of all those people who work for us

To support environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation

To respect and contribute to the communities that are in and around our business

To ethically produce safe and quality products consistently

1

2

0

t

2

r

o

p

e

G

R

S

i

E

z

| 5

u

k

a

K

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kakuzi Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 03:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
