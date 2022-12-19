Kakuzi : ESG Report 2021

Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee (IHRAC)
14
Aligning sustainability to our strategy
15
Value Creation Model
16
Macadamia farming
18
Overview
19
At the farm
19
The Journey of a Macadamia nut, from Kakuzi hills to markets
20
Materiality
22
Kakuzi Materiality Matrix
27
Material Issue 1: Respecting and Promoting Human Rights
28
Material Issue 2: Community Action
34
Material Issue 3: Climate Action
40
Material Issue 4: Product Safety, and Quality
49
Material Issue 5: Supply Chain Management
58
Stakeholder Engagement Matrix
61
Accreditations
64
Awards and recognitions
65
G
r
o w
i n
g
C o m m u n
i
t
i e s
,
R e s p o n s i b l e
V a l u e
C h a i n s
i
z
u
k
a
K
G
S
E
t
r
o
p
e
R
1
2
0
2
| 3
G r wo i n g C o m m u n i t i e s , R e s p o n s i b l e V a l u e
C h a i n s
About Kakuzi
Kakuzi is a Public Limited Company (PLC) cross-listed in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE). The Company, is listed as an agricultural Company engaging
in the cultivation, processing and marketing of avocados, blueberries, macadamia, tea, livestock and commercial forestry.
The Company is a leading superfood producer with decades of experience supporting food security and economic development in Kenya by generating revenue, enhancing livelihoods and improving living standards for employees, customers, community and shareholders.
Kakuzi
4 |
ESG
Repor
t
2
0
2
1
About Kakuzi PLC
G
r
o w
i
n
g
C o m
Mission
Vision
Our mission is to
Our vision is to be a
consistently produce
global leader - your
quality products,
preferred producer
responsibly, sustainably
and supplier of quality
and ethically.
agricultural products.
m u n
i
t
i e s
,
R e s p o n s i b l e
V a l u e
C h a i n s
Community
Our community is made
up of both internal and
external stakeholders.
Our employees and
their families, some
of whom reside in our
villages, form our internal
community. Our external
community comprises
our business partners
and communities around Kakuzi that we support.
Core Values
To act honestly, fairly and with integrity and respect in all business dealings
To respect the dignity and well-being of all those people who work for us
To support environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation
To respect and contribute to the communities that are in and around our business
To ethically produce safe and quality products consistently
1
2
0
t
2
r
o
p
e
G
R
S
i
E
z
| 5
u
k
a
K
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.