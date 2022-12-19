Kakuzi : ESG Report 2021

G r wo i n g C o m m u n i t i e s , R e s p o n s i b l e V a l u e

About Kakuzi

Kakuzi is a Public Limited Company (PLC) cross-listed in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE). The Company, is listed as an agricultural Company engaging

in the cultivation, processing and marketing of avocados, blueberries, macadamia, tea, livestock and commercial forestry.

The Company is a leading superfood producer with decades of experience supporting food security and economic development in Kenya by generating revenue, enhancing livelihoods and improving living standards for employees, customers, community and shareholders.