Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KALA   US4831192020

KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(KALA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:28 2022-12-28 pm EST
13.33 USD   +239.92%
04:03pSector Update: Healthcare Stocks Losing Ground Late in Wednesday Trading
MT
03:50pKala Pharma Shares More Than Triple After FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012
DJ
02:13pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Still Trying to Establish Direction
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kala Pharma Shares More Than Triple After FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

12/28/2022 | 03:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. built on overnight gains and more than tripled on the Nasdaq Wednesday, following news the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for KPI-012.

The company said KPI-012 is a "human mesenchymal stem cell secretome, initially in development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect." Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which results from corneal injury, can lead to infection and vision loss, according to the U.S. National Institute of Health.

Kala said it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial of its lead product candidate in the first quarter of next year.

At 3:23 p.m., the stock was trading at $13.93, extending gains from Tuesday's after-hours session. Volume at the time was more than 47.2 million shares, above the stock's 65-day average volume of 205,507 shares.

The stock, which closed Tuesday at $3.92, opened Wednesday at $6.26.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1550ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 218.37% 12.48 Delayed Quote.-93.52%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.35% 10213.29 Real-time Quote.-33.82%
All news about KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:03pSector Update: Healthcare Stocks Losing Ground Late in Wednesday Trading
MT
03:50pKala Pharma Shares More Than Triple After FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012
DJ
02:13pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Still Trying to Establish Direction
MT
01:39pSector Update: Health Care
MT
10:59aKala Pharmaceuticals' Stock Climbs 124% Wednesday Following FDA Acceptance of Investiga..
MT
09:05aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Increase Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:58aPending Home Sales Outlook Prompts Muted Premarket Action for US Equity Futures
MT
07:52aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
05:55aNorth American Morning Briefing: Caution Continues to Do..
DJ
12/27Kala Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Nod for Phase 2 Testing of Cornea Treatment, Triggeri..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,76 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 47,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,25 M 6,25 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,92 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 716%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Iwicki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Bazemore President & Chief Operating Officer
Mary E. Reumuth Chief Financial Officer
Romulus Kim Brazzell Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Eric L. Trachtenberg Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-93.52%6
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.75%463 888
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.19%346 701
NOVO NORDISK A/S26.91%301 776
ABBVIE INC.20.38%288 147
PFIZER, INC.-12.23%287 009