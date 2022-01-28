Kala Pharmaceuticals : Audited financial statements of Combangio, Inc. as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 - Form 8-K/A

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Board of Directors

Combangio, Inc.

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Combangio, Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheets as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and the related statements of operations, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020, and the related notes to the financial statements.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; this includes the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audits. We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors' judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditors consider internal control relevant to the entity's preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.