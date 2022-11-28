Advanced search
    KALA   US4831192020

KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(KALA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-11-28 pm EST
5.630 USD   -1.92%
04:41pKala Pharmaceuticals Launches $31 Million Private Placement
MT
04:02pKala Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for KPI-012 for the Treatment of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defect
AQ
04:01pKala Pharmaceuticals Announces Up to $31 Million Private Placement Financing
AQ
Kala Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump Nearly 20% on News of IND, Private Placement

11/28/2022 | 05:25pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. were trading higher after-hours Monday, after the company said it entered into a definitive agreement for private-placement financing that could generate $31 million, and also submitted an application for an investigational new drug, or IND.

At 5:06 p.m. ET, the company's stock had risen 19.72% to trade at $6.65 per share. The stock had finished the day's regular session with a 1.92% loss, closing at $5.63 per share.

The private-placement deal with a life sciences-focused investor will see Kala sell shares of its common stock and Series E Convertible Non-Redeemable Preferred Stock in two tranches, for gross proceeds of up to $31 million, the company said.

Kala seperately said it has submitted an IND application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for KPI-012. The drug aims to treat Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defect, a condition which can lead to vision loss.

Subject to FDA acceptance of the IND, the company said it is on-track to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial of KPI-012 this quarter.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1724ET

