  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KALA   US4831192020

KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(KALA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03:41 2023-04-12 am EDT
17.55 USD   +2.99%
10:36aKala Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise Nearly 5% After FDA Fast Track Designation
DJ
09:59aHC Wainwright & Co. Adjusts Price Target on Kala Pharmaceuticals to $22 From $20, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08:01aKala Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for KPI-012, a Human MSC-S Therapy for Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defect
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kala Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise Nearly 5% After FDA Fast Track Designation

04/12/2023 | 10:36am EDT
By Dia Gill

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares climbed 4.6% to $17.83 during Wednesday morning trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Fast Track designation to Kala's human mesenchymal stem cell secretome therapy.

The therapy treats persistent corneal epithelial defect, a rare ocular condition that can cause significant pain and discomfort, vision impairment, and infection. The Fast Track designation is applied to drug candidates that treat serious conditions and have the potential to address an unmet medical need.

In March, the biopharmaceutical company said it received positive safety data from its first cohort of two patients treated with high doses of its treatment.

Shares are down 59% in the past 12 months.

Write to Dia Gill at dia.gill@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1035ET

Analyst Recommendations on KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -39,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 40,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,11x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 34,5 M 34,5 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,04 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Iwicki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Bazemore President & Chief Operating Officer
Mary E. Reumuth Chief Financial Officer
Romulus Kim Brazzell Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Eric L. Trachtenberg Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-63.67%35
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.01%429 336
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.29%356 225
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.49%328 327
MERCK & CO., INC.1.39%285 465
ABBVIE INC.-0.14%284 697
