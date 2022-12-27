Advanced search
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Jumps 79% as FDA Accepts Drug Application For Eye Condition

12/27/2022 | 04:34pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Tuesday jumped about 79% in after-hours trading after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its investigational new drug application for the treatment of an eye rare condition through its KPI-012 product candidate.

Shares were trading about 79% higher at $7.01. For the year, shares are down about 94%.

The pharmaceutical company said KPI-012 is aimed at treating persistent corneal epithelial defects, which can result after a corneal injury.

"We are working closely with investigators to initiate our Phase 2b clinical trial of KPI-012 for PCED in the first quarter of 2023," Chief Medical Officer Kim Brazzell said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1634ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,76 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 47,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,89 M 5,89 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 92,8%
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Iwicki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Bazemore President & Chief Operating Officer
Mary E. Reumuth Chief Financial Officer
Romulus Kim Brazzell Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Eric L. Trachtenberg Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
