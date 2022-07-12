Kala Pharmaceuticals : Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information - Form 8-K/A

Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information

On July 8, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Kala", the "Company" "we" or "us") completed the previously announced transaction (the "Transaction"), pursuant to which, Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alcon Vision, LLC (together "Alcon") agreed to (1) purchase (a) the Company's rights to (i) manufacture, sell, distribute, market and commercialize EYSUVIS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% and INVELTYS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% and (ii) develop, manufacture, market and otherwise exploit its proprietary AMPPLIFY® Drug Delivery Technology, which, among other applications, is incorporated into EYSUVIS and INVELTYS and (b) certain assets used by the Company in connection with the foregoing (collectively, the "Commercial Business"), and (2) assume certain liabilities with respect to the Commercial Business.

Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement dated May 21, 2022 (the "Asset Purchase Agreement"), by and between the Company and Alcon, Alcon acquired the Commercial Business for (i) an upfront cash payment of $60.0 million and (ii) up to four commercial-based sales milestone payments as follows: (1) $25.0 million upon the achievement of $50.0 million or more in aggregate worldwide net sales from the Commercial Business in a calendar year from 2023 to 2028, (2) $65.0 million upon the achievement of $100.0 million or more in aggregate worldwide net sales from the Commercial Business in a calendar year from 2023 to 2028, (3) $75.0 million upon the achievement of $175.0 million or more in aggregate worldwide net sales from the Commercial Business in a calendar year from 2023 to 2029 and (4) $160.0 million upon the achievement of $250.0 million or more in aggregate worldwide net sales from the Commercial Business in a calendar year from 2023 to 2029. Each milestone payment will only become payable once, if at all, upon the first time such milestone is achieved, and only one milestone payment will be paid with respect to a calendar year. In the event that more than one milestone is achieved in a calendar year, the higher milestone payment will become payable, and the lower milestone payment will become payable only if the corresponding milestone is achieved again in a subsequent calendar year.

In connection with the Asset Purchase Agreement, the Company and Alcon also entered into supply and commercial agreements at the closing of the Transaction under which the Company agreed to supply EYSUVIS and INVELTYS to Alcon and their affiliates and distribute EYSUVIS and INVELTYS to third party customers of the Commercial Business on behalf of Alcon and their affiliates for a period of six months following the closing of the Transaction, subject to early termination. In addition, the Company has entered into a transition services agreement under which the Company has agreed to provide agreed upon transition services to Alcon on a cost-plus pricing arrangement for up to six months following the closing of the Transaction.

Under the supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement"), Alcon agreed to purchase a minimum of $5.0 million of specified EYSUVIS and INVELTYS inventory from the Company on the Closing Date. Such payment for the inventory purchase was in addition to the upfront cash payment of $60.0 million that was paid to the Company by Alcon on the Closing Date pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement. For any remaining inventory ("Remaining Inventory") owned by the Company, Alcon has the right (but not the obligation) to purchase the Remaining Inventory upon termination or expiration of the Supply Agreement at an agreed upon price. If Alcon does not choose to purchase the Remaining Inventory, the Company will have no further obligation to Alcon with respect to the Remaining Inventory, and the Company shall, at its cost, promptly destroy such Remaining Inventory.

The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are derived from, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's historical financial statements and the notes thereto, as presented in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 29, 2022, and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022.

The Transaction does not meet the criteria requiring discontinued operations presentation in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as the Commercial Business does not meet the definition of a component. The Transaction is considered a disposition of a significant business under Item 2.01 of Form 8-K. As a result, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2022 assumes the Transaction had occurred on March 31, 2022. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2022 give effect to the Transaction as if it had occurred as of January 1, 2021.