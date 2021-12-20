Log in
    KZR   AU000000KZR3

KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LIMITED

(KZR)
Kalamazoo Resources : Application for quotation of securities - KZR

12/20/2021 | 02:00am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

KZR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,352,940

17/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

33150026850

1.3

ASX issuer code

KZR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

14-Dec-2021 11:20

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

KZR

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

KZR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

17/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,352,940

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued as consideration for the acquisition of three tenements E45/3856, E45/4616 and E45/5813. Refer ASX Announcement dated 14 December 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

800,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 06:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,45 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net cash 2021 5,60 M 3,98 M 3,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -107x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,9 M 37,8 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kalamazoo Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luke Reinehr Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Angus John Lawrence Middleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Adams Non-Executive Director
Allen Lance Govey Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LIMITED-37.82%38
BHP GROUP-2.43%148 510
RIO TINTO PLC-10.86%106 724
GLENCORE PLC58.09%64 059
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.39%47 586
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.28%33 247