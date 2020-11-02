Kaleido Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- Topline Data for KB109 for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Expected in the First Quarter of 2021 -

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“Kaleido continues to build momentum with the development of interventions based on our Microbiome Metabolic Therapy, or MMT™, platform and evaluate the highly diverse applications of this approach,” commented Dan Menichella, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleido. “In the past quarter, we initiated a study of KB295 in patients with ulcerative colitis, representing the fourth application of an MMT approach to enter the clinic. We continue to advance our pipeline and expect to nominate a candidate with potential for the treatment of cardiometabolic and liver diseases in 2021.”



Company Highlights

The Company continues to enroll subjects in two non-IND clinical studies that are part of the ongoing COVID-19 development program evaluating KB109 when added to supportive self-care in outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease.





In September, Kaleido dosed the first patient in a clinical study of KB295 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.



Anticipated Milestones

Programs KB39 and KB174 will be featured during The Liver Meeting® 2020, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which is taking place Nov. 13-16, 2020.





Preclinical data from the immuno-oncology programs are expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.





Topline data from the multi-center (K031) clinical study of KB109 in outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease and top-line data from the study with Massachusetts General Hospital (K032) are expected in the first quarter of 2021.





Topline date clinical study of KB295 in approximately 30 patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC) are expected in mid-2021.





Topline data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of KB195 in patients with UCD inadequately controlled on standard of care are expected in the second half of 2021.



Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the third quarter 2020, Kaleido reported a net loss of $23.1 million, or $0.65 per common share, compared to $22.0 million, or $0.74 per common share, for the third quarter 2019. The 2020 third quarter net loss includes non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $4.4 million, as compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $15.7 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $16.2 million for the third quarter 2019. The third quarter decrease in R&D, as compared to the third quarter of 2019, was primarily driven by decreased external development, manufacturing, and research costs.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $7.2 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter 2020 increase in G&A, as compared to the third quarter of 2019, was primarily due to the modification of the vesting provision of stock options and restricted stock units related to the resignation of our former CEO.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $54.5 million and has cash runway into the second half of 2021.

About Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™)

Kaleido’s Microbiome Metabolic Therapies, or MMTs, are designed to drive the function and distribution of the microbiome’s existing microbes in order to decrease or increase the production of metabolites, or to advantage or disadvantage certain bacteria in the microbiome community. The Company’s initial MMT candidates are targeted, synthetic glycans that are orally administered, have limited systemic exposure, and are selectively metabolized by enzymes in the microbiome. Kaleido utilizes its discovery and development platform to study MMTs in microbiome samples to rapidly advance MMT candidates rapidly into clinical studies in healthy subjects and patients. These human clinical studies are conducted under regulations supporting research with food, evaluating safety, tolerability and potential markers of effect. For MMT candidates that are further developed as therapeutics, the Company conducts clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug (IND) or regulatory equivalent outside the U.S., and in Phase 2 or later development.



About Kaleido Biosciences



Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Collaboration revenue $ 482 $ — $ 732 $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 15,659 16,188 41,629 50,145 General and administrative 7,201 5,930 18,677 17,544 Total operating expenses 22,860 22,118 60,306 67,689 Loss from Operations (22,378 ) (22,118 ) (59,574 ) (67,689 ) Other (expense) income (753 ) 157 (2,030 ) 870 Net loss $ (23,131 ) $ (21,961 ) $ (61,604 ) $ (66,819 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (2.76 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in net loss—basic and diluted 35,554,128 29,856,233 32,605,592 24,224,359





Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,532 $ 71,241 Other assets 18,613 11,065 Total assets $ 73,145 $ 82,306 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities $ 37,244 $ 33,423 Stockholders' equity 35,901 48,883 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 73,145 $ 82,306

