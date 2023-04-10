Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. Kalera
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K44   NO0010874597

KALERA

(K44)
  Report
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  - 
- EUR   -.--%
04:21pKalera plc receives notice of delisting from nasdaq
GL
04:20pKalera plc receives notice of delisting from nasdaq
AQ
04/04Top Midday Decliners
MT
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KALERA PLC RECEIVES NOTICE OF DELISTING FROM NASDAQ

04/10/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orlando, Fla, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera Public Limited Company (“Kalera PLC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KAL), a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, today announced that on April 6, 2023, it received a delisting notification from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that Nasdaq would suspend trading of the Company’s common stock as of the opening of business on April 17, 2023. Nasdaq’s determination was based on the following: (i) Under Listing Rule 5101, the Company is a public shell and that the continued listing of its securities is no longer warranted; and (ii) the Company has not filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and NASDAQ, therefore failing to comply with NASDAQ’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) for continued listing. In addition, since the Company’s common stock is subject to delisting, the Company’s warrants listed under symbol KALWW no longer qualify for listing under Listing Rule 5560(a). At this time, the Company does not anticipate appealing Nasdaq’s determination.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a NASDAQ delisting determination.

As previously disclosed, on April 4, 2023, Kalera, Inc. (“Kalera”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Kalera PLC, filed a voluntary petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas seeking relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code (“Chapter 11”).


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans with respect to the Chapter 11 proceedings, Kalera’s plan to continue its operations while it works to complete its proposed reorganization, Kalera’s proposed debtor-in-possession financing, the Company’s plans regarding existing vertical farms and other statements regarding the proposed reorganization, strategy, future operations, performance and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to the ability of the Company to resume compliance with SEC reporting obligations and Nasdaq listing rules.  These risks, uncertainties and events also include, but are not limited to, the following: Kalera’s ability to obtain timely approval of the bankruptcy court with respect to motions filed in the Chapter 11 proceedings; objections to the DIP financing or other pleadings filed that could protract the Chapter 11 proceedings; the bankruptcy court’s rulings in the Chapter 11 proceedings, including the approvals of the terms and conditions of the debtor-in-possession financing, and the outcome of the Chapter 11 proceedings generally; Kalera’s ability to comply with the restrictions imposed by the terms and conditions of the debtor-in-possession financing, including Kalera’s ability to obtain additional financing and Kalera’s ability to obtain a timely sale of assets or approval of a plan of reorganization; the length of time that Kalera will operate under Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Chapter 11 proceedings; Kalera’s ability to continue to operate its business during the pendency of the Chapter 11 proceedings; the Company’s listing and potential delisting from NASDAQ; employee attrition and Kalera’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel due to the distractions and uncertainties; the effectiveness of the overall restructuring activities pursuant to the Chapter 11 proceedings and any additional strategies the Company may employ to address its liquidity and capital resources; the actions and decisions of creditors and other third parties that have an interest in the Chapter 11 proceedings; risks associated with third parties seeking and obtaining authority to terminate or shorten Kalera’s exclusivity period to propose and confirm one or more plans of reorganization, for the appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee or to convert the Chapter 11 proceeding to a Chapter 7 proceeding; increased legal and other professional costs necessary to execute Kalera’s restructuring; Kalera’s ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties and regulatory authorities as a result of the Chapter 11 proceedings; the trading price and volatility of the Company’s common stock; litigation and other risks inherent in a bankruptcy process; and the other factors listed in Kalera PLC’s filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, Kalera PLC disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Contact

Mark Shapiro
Chief Restructuring Office
Email: kalera@bmcgroup.com


All news about KALERA
04:21pKalera plc receives notice of delisting from nasdaq
GL
04:20pKalera plc receives notice of delisting from nasdaq
AQ
04/04Top Midday Decliners
MT
04/04Kalera Public Ltd Co : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Triggering Events That Accelerate or In..
AQ
04/04Kalera Public Limited Company Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/04Kalera Public Limited Company Announces CEO Changes
CI
04/04Kalera plc announces its wholly-owned and main operating subsidiary, kalera, inc., file..
GL
02/06Top Premarket Gainers
MT
01/30Kalera plc announces completing the separation of international assets accelerating tra..
GL
01/30Growy Holding B.V. acquired International business of Kalera Public Limited Company.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KALERA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,86 M - -
Net income 2021 -40,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,92 M 1,92 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 79,1x
Nbr of Employees 438
Free-Float 91,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,09
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Cornejo Chief Financial Officer
Curtis B. McWilliams Chairman
Cristian Eugen Toma Director & Chief Science Officer
Heiko Hosse Senior Vice President-Design & Engineering
Austin Martin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KALERA-59.74%2
VILMORIN & CIE-4.82%1 086
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.18%799
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.-4.73%784
SCALES CORPORATION LIMITED-20.73%290
ALICO, INC.-0.25%181
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer