  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/25 10:25:10 am EDT
4.875 NOK   -5.16%
01:02aKALERA S.A. : Publication of Information Document
AQ
05/31Kalera - Merger consideration shares
AQ
05/27KALERA : Luxembourg Merger Completed
PU
Kalera S.A.: Publication of Information Document

06/01/2022 | 02:02am EDT
OSLO, Norway, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached information document has been prepared by Kalera S.A. (the "Company"), solely for use in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Oslo. The first day of trading in the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Oslo is today, 1 June 2022.

Arctic Securities AS, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and Pareto Securities AS have acted as Euronext Growth Advisors to the Company. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS and Arendt & Medernach SA have acted as legal advisors to the Company in connection with the admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo.

About Kalera

Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Kalera uses technology to ensure that more people around the world have access to the freshest, most nutritious, and cleanest products available. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Kalera currently operates farms in the US (in Orlando, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas and Denver, Colorado), as well as in Kuwait. Additional farms are under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com.

Eric Birge
ir@kalera.com
313-309-9500


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,48 M - -
Net income 2022 -67,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 33,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53,6 M 54,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 438
Free-Float 92,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,51 $
Average target price 0,98 $
Spread / Average Target 92,8%
Managers and Directors
Curtis B. McWilliams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Cornejo Chief Financial Officer
Kim Axel Lopdrup Chairman
Cristian Eugen Toma Director & Chief Science Officer
Jeremy Johnston Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KALERA AS-58.83%55
CORTEVA, INC.33.06%45 528
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-4.09%39 269
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-6.18%16 840
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-18.31%14 955
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-6.11%9 388