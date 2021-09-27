Banca Widiba: Technology and Relationships Come Together with Dialogue, The Innovative Feature of Video-Banking

Kaleyra supports Banca Widiba with its video communication technology

Banca Widiba is continuing its drive for innovation and launching Dialogue to enable customers to interact with the bank through a new remote relationship channel, while retaining the face-to-face mode of interaction. Conceived as a collaboration tool to foster proximity between the bank and its customers, Dialogue captures the human dimension typical of traditional banking through today's tools, in full Widiba Bank style.

Already integrated within the platform and developed in collaboration with Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS), Dialogue is designed to facilitate remote conversations with customers, all the while ensuring the excellence that characterizes Banca Widiba in terms of customer experience. Dialogue connects the human component with technical expertise, in order to, on one hand, respond swiftly to the new customer needs that have arisen as a result of the pandemic and, on the other, meet the needs, even in the post-COVID era, of users who are increasingly digital.

“From the outset, as Banca Widiba, we set the goal for ourselves of being a company capable of listening to customers and interpreting their needs in the best possible way" - says Roberta Zurlo, Chief Commercial Officer, Banking & Credit of Banca Widiba. “This is why we have chosen to invest in video-banking to enhance the conversational and interactive experiences. With Dialogue,” explains Roberta Zurlo, “customers will be able to initiate a video call with Banca Widiba directly from the reserved area and experience human contact, thus optimizing time".

“We are extremely pleased to support Banca Widiba’s digital transformation process with our video communication technology. Dialogue enables the bank to maintain a superior relationship with its customers from anywhere," - says Filippo Rocca, Product Manager of Kaleyra Video. “Today, investing in digital technologies has become essential in order to keep pace with new customer needs and ensure a high level of service and interaction, even remotely.”

For Banca Widiba, the tool not only represents a technological upgrade, but also a strategic evolution that traces the path towards a new banking model: in the coming months, Dialogue will have further developments and plugins, which will also be available to financial advisors, to facilitate and expand the possibilities of interaction with customers. Banca Widiba is once again confirming its ability to listen to and interact with customers, in order to provide and ensure an increasingly evolved customer experience. Other tools that the Bank is placing at the disposal of customers include an app that facilitates relationships through immediate, simple, and intuitive interaction, as well as Widiba for Google Home, one of the first ‘voice banking’ solutions integrated with smart speakers to put customers in contact with the bank. The bank was recently awarded the Abi Award for Innovation in Banking Services for these offerings in the Digital Transformation category.

Banca Widiba

A benchmark on the market for innovation and its unique business model, Banca Widiba offers a customizable online platform and a network of over 500 Financial Advisors throughout the country. It has a complete range of products and services for the daily management of savings and investments. All with a paperless customer experience and a customer satisfaction rating of 4.84/5. Widiba stands out in the market for a relationship model based on the expertise of the Advisory Network. Significant growth on all business fronts, continuous innovation, and relationships make Banca Widiba a solid organization, capable of listening to and interpreting people's needs, and positioning itself on the market as today's bank.

Kaleyra

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group that provides mobile communications to financial institutions, large e-commerce companies, OTTs, software companies, logistics providers, healthcare organizations, retailers, and other large corporations around the world.

Today, Kaleyra has a customer base of over 3,800 companies worldwide. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages integrated multi-channel communication services, including messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, email, voice, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology enables billions of messages per month to be sent securely with over 1,600 connected carriers in more than 190 countries, including all tier-1 carriers in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005062/en/