    KAL   AU0000180226

KALGOORLIE GOLD MINING LIMITED

(KAL)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/14 11:00:11 pm
0.155 AUD    --.--%
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining : Appendix 3B - Options Prospectus

03/15/2022 | 06:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook







+Rule 3.10.3

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are proposing to issue a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. For offers where the +securities proposed to be issued are in an existing class of security, and the event timetable includes rights (or entitlement for non- renounceable issues), and deferred settlement trading or a representation of such, ASX requires the issuer to advise ASX of the ISIN code for the rights (or entitlement), and deferred settlement trading. This code will be different to the existing class. If the securities do not rank equally with the existing class, the same ISIN code will be used for that security to continue to be quoted while it does not rank.

Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

5 June 2021





Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

KALGOORLIE GOLD MINING LIMITED

We (the entity here named)

give ASX the following

information about a proposed

issue of +securities and, if ASX

agrees to +quote any of the

+securities (including any

rights) on a +deferred

settlement basis, we agree to

the matters set out in

Appendix 3B of the ASX

Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being

offered under a +disclosure

document or +PDS and are

intended to be quoted on ASX,

we also apply for quotation of

all of the +securities that may

be issued under the

+disclosure document or

+PDS on the terms set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX

Listing Rules (on the

understanding that once the

final number of +securities

issued under the +disclosure

document or +PDS is known,

in accordance with Listing

Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete

and lodge with ASX an

Appendix 2A online form

notifying ASX of their issue

and applying for their

quotation).

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN 645 666 164

Please supply your ABN, ARSN,

ARBN, ACN or another registration

type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please

specify both the type of registration

and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

KAL

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous announcement

A cancellation of a previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "An update/amendment to

previous announcement". A reason

must be provided for an update.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

5 June 2021





Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

1.4b

*Date of previous

announcement(s) to this

update

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "An update/amendment to

previous announcement".

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of previous

announcement".

1.4d

*Date of previous

announcement(s) to this

cancellation

Answer this question if your response

to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of previous

announcement".

1.5

*Date of this announcement

16 March 2022

1.6

*The proposed issue is:

A +bonus issue (complete Parts 2 and 8)

Note: You can select more than one

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or

type of issue (e.g. an offer of

renounceable) (complete Q1.6a and Parts 3 and 8)

securities under a securities purchase

plan and a placement, however ASX

An accelerated offer (complete Q1.6b and Parts 3 and 8)

may restrict certain events from being

announced concurrently). Please

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase

contact your ASX listings compliance

adviser if you are unsure.

plan (complete Parts 4 and 8)

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a

+disclosure document or +PDS (complete Parts 5 and 8)

A non-+pro rata offer to wholesale investors under an

information memorandum (complete Parts 6 and 8)

A placement or other type of issue (complete Parts 7 and

8)

1.6a

*The proposed standard +pro

Non-renounceable

rata issue is:

Renounceable

Answer this question if your response

to Q1.6 is "A standard pro rata issue

(non-renounceable or renounceable)."

Select one item from the list

An issuer whose securities are

currently suspended from trading

cannot proceed with an entitlement

offer that allows rights trading. If your

securities are currently suspended,

please consult your ASX listings

compliance adviser before proceeding

further.

1.6b

*The proposed accelerated

Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer

offer is:

(commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)

Answer this question if your response

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer

to Q1.6 is "An accelerated offer"

Select one item from the list

(commonly known as an AREO)

Simultaneous accelerated renounceable entitlement

An issuer whose securities are

currently suspended from trading

offer (commonly known as a SAREO)

cannot proceed with an entitlement

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with dual

offer that allows rights trading. If your

securities are currently suspended,

book-build structure (commonly known as a

please consult your ASX listings

RAPIDS)

compliance adviser before proceeding

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail

further.

rights trading (commonly known as a PAITREO)

Part 2 -

Details of proposed +bonus issue

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

5 June 2021





Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer

If your response to Q1.6 is "A standard pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)" or "An accelerated offer", please complete parts 3A, 3F and 3G and the details of the securities proposed to be issued in Part 8. Please also complete Parts 3B and 3C if your response to Q1.6 is "A standard pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)" and Parts 3D and 3E if your response to Q1.6 is "An accelerated offer". Refer to sections 2,3,4,5 and 6 of Appendix 7A of the Listing Rules for the respective timetables for entitlement offers, including non-renounceable, renounceable and accelerated offers.

Part 3A - Proposed entitlement offer - conditions

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3A.1

*Do any external approvals need to be

No

obtained or other conditions satisfied before

the entitlement offer can proceed on an

unconditional basis?

For example, this could include:

+Security holder approval

Court approval

• Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Disregard any approvals that have already been

obtained or conditions that have already been satisfied.

If any of the above approvals apply to the entitlement

offer, they must be obtained before business day 0 of

the timetable. The relevant approvals must be received

before ASX can establish an ex market in the

securities.

3A.1a

Conditions

Answer these questions if your response to Q3A.1 is "Yes".

*Approval/ condition

*Date for

*Is the date

**Approval received/

Comments

Type

determination

estimated or

condition met?

Select the applicable

The 'date for

actual?

Please respond "Yes" or

approval/condition

determination' is the

"No". Only answer this

from the list (ignore

date that you expect to

question when you know

those that are not

know if the approval is

the outcome of the

applicable). More than

given or condition is

approval. Note that you

one approval/condition

satisfied (for example,

will need to lodge an

can be selected.

the date of the security

updated Appendix 3B

holder meeting in the

showing that all required

case of security holder

approvals have been

approval or the date of

obtained and conditions

the court hearing in the

have been met prior to

case of court approval).

business day 0 in the

timetable for the

entitlement offer in

Appendix 7A of the

listing rules.

+Security holder

approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court

order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Other (please specify

in comment section)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

5 June 2021

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Part 3B - Proposed standard pro rata issue entitlement offer - offer details

If your response to Q1.6 is "A standard pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)", please complete the relevant questions in this part.



Question

Question

Answer

No.

3B.1

*Class or classes of +securities that will

ORD

participate in the proposed entitlement offer

(please enter both the ASX security code &

description)

If more than one class of security will participate in the

proposed entitlement offer, make sure you clearly

use

identify any different treatment between the classes.

3B.2

*Class of +securities that will be issued in

Option exercisable at the greater of $0.25

the proposed entitlement offer (please enter

and the five (5) day VWAP at the issue date,

both the ASX security code & description)

expiring 1 year from date of issue

3B.3

*Offer ratio

1

for 3

Enter the quantity of additional securities to be offered

for a given quantity of securities held (for example, 1

for 2 means 1 new security will be offered for every 2

existing securities held).



Please only enter whole numbers (for example, an

entitlement offer of 1 new security for every 2.5 existing

securities held should be expressed as "2 for 5").

Listing rule 7.11.3 requires that non-renounceable

offers must not exceed a ratio of 1:1. Please ensure

that you comply with listing rule 7.11.3 or have a waiver

from that rule.

3B.4

*What will be done with fractional

Fractions rounded up to the next whole

entitlements?

number

Select one item from the list.

Fractions rounded down to the nearest

whole number or fractions disregarded

Fractions sold and proceeds distributed

Fractions of 0.5 or more rounded up

Fractions over 0.5 rounded up

Not applicable

3B.5

*Maximum number of +securities proposed

28,812,000

to be issued (subject to rounding)



3B.6

*Will individual +security holders be

No

permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

3B.6a

*Describe the limits on over-subscription

Answer this question if your response to Q3B.6 is

"Yes".

3B.7

*Will a scale back be applied if the offer is

No

over-subscribed?

3B.7a

*Describe the scale back arrangements

Answer this question if your response to Q3B.7 is

"Yes".

3B.8

*In what currency will the offer be made?

N/A as is a free option

For example, if the consideration for the issue is

payable in Australian Dollars, state AUD.

3B.9

*Has the offer price been determined?

Yes

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 5

5 June 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
