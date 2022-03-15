Kalgoorlie Gold Mining : Options Prospectus

This Prospectus is being issued for a non-renounceablepro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders of up to approximately 28,812,000 Unquoted Options (Loyalty Options) on the basis of one free Loyalty Option for every three Shares held on the Record Date (Entitlement Offer).
The Entitlement Offer is not underwritten.
The Entitlement Offer closes at 5:00pm (WST) on 14 April 2022 (Offer Closing Date).*
This is an important document and requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt about what to do, you should consult your professional adviser without delay.
While the issue price of the Loyalty Options is free, an investment in the Company offered in connection with this Prospectus (for example, through the exercise of the Loyalty Options) should be considered of a speculative nature.
The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act, Listing Rules and other applicable laws to extend the Offer Closing Date without prior notice.
Important Information
This Prospectus is dated 15 March 2022 and was lodged with ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. Neither ASIC nor ASX nor their respective officers take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.
No Loyalty Options will be issued on the basis of this Prospectus any later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus (being the expiry date of this Prospectus).
A copy of this Prospectus is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company at Suite 2, 45 Ord Street, West Perth, WA 6005, during normal business hours.
The Prospectus will be made available in electronic form. Persons having received a copy of this Prospectus in its electronic form may obtain an additional paper copy of this Prospectus (free of charge) from the Company's registered office by contacting the Company. The Entitlement Offer contemplated by this Prospectus is only available in electronic form to persons receiving an electronic version of this Prospectus within Australia and New Zealand.
The Loyalty Options offered by this Prospectus should be considered speculative. Please refer to Section 4 for details relating to investment risks.
Applications for Loyalty Options will only be accepted on an Application Form attached to or provided by the Company with a copy of this Prospectus either in paper or electronic form. The Corporations Act prohibits any person from passing on to another person an Application Form unless it is accompanied by a complete and unaltered copy of this Prospectus.
No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Entitlement Offer which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Entitlement Offer.
No action has been taken to permit the offer of Loyalty Options under this Prospectus in any jurisdiction other than Australia and New Zealand.
The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia and New Zealand may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of those laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer of Loyalty Options in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue this Prospectus.
This document is important and should be read in its entirety before deciding to participate in the Entitlement Offer. This does not take into account the investment objectives, financial or taxation, or particular needs of any Applicant. Before making any investment in the Company, each Applicant should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to his/her particular needs, and considering their individual risk profile for speculative investments, investment objectives and individual financial circumstances. Each Applicant should consult his/her stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser without delay. Some of the risk factors that should be considered by potential investors are outlined in Section 4. Definitions of certain terms used in this Prospectus are contained in Section 7. All references to currency are to Australian dollars and all references to time are to WST unless otherwise indicated.
Corporate Directory
Directors
Pauline Gately
Non-Executive Chair
Matt Painter
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Carmel McKenzie
Non-Executive Director
Andrew Penkethman
Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary
Graeme Smith
Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Registered and Principal Office
Share Registry*
Suite 2, 45 Ord Street,
Automic Pty Ltd
West Perth, WA 6005
Level 5, 191 St Georges Terrace,
Perth, WA 6000
Telephone:
+61 8 6002 2700
Email:
info@kalgoldmining.com.au
Telephone: 1300 288 664 (within Australia)
Website:
www.kalgoldmining.com.au
+61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia)
Auditor*
Solicitors
Butler Settineri (Audit) Pty Ltd
Hamilton Locke
Unit 16, First Floor, Spectrum Offices,
Australia Square, Level 42,
100 Railway Road,
264 George Street
Subiaco, WA 6008
Sydney NSW 2000
ASX Code: KAL
Indicative Timetable
Event
Date
Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC
15 March 2022
Lodgement of Appendix 3B and Prospectus with ASX
(Pre-market open)
16 March 2022
Ex-date
18 March 2022
Record Date
5:00pm (WST) on 21
March 2022
Prospectus and Entitlement and Acceptance Form despatched to
24 March 2022
Eligible Shareholders
Offer Closing Date
5:00pm (WST) on 14 April
2022
Issue Date of Loyalty Options
9:00am (WST) on 22 April
2022
Despatch of shareholding statements
23 April 2022
Lodgement of Appendix 3G with ASX
(pre-market open)
23 April 2022
Expiry Date of Loyalty Options
22 April 2023
The dates and times noted above are indicative only and subject to change. Any material changes will be notified by the Company to ASX. The Company reserves the right to amend any or all of these dates and times without prior notice subject to the Corporations Act, the Listing Rules and other applicable laws.
