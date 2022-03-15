Kalgoorlie Gold Mining : Options Prospectus

Important Information

This Prospectus is dated 15 March 2022 and was lodged with ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. Neither ASIC nor ASX nor their respective officers take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.

No Loyalty Options will be issued on the basis of this Prospectus any later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus (being the expiry date of this Prospectus).

A copy of this Prospectus is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company at Suite 2, 45 Ord Street, West Perth, WA 6005, during normal business hours.

The Prospectus will be made available in electronic form. Persons having received a copy of this Prospectus in its electronic form may obtain an additional paper copy of this Prospectus (free of charge) from the Company's registered office by contacting the Company. The Entitlement Offer contemplated by this Prospectus is only available in electronic form to persons receiving an electronic version of this Prospectus within Australia and New Zealand.

The Loyalty Options offered by this Prospectus should be considered speculative. Please refer to Section 4 for details relating to investment risks.

Applications for Loyalty Options will only be accepted on an Application Form attached to or provided by the Company with a copy of this Prospectus either in paper or electronic form. The Corporations Act prohibits any person from passing on to another person an Application Form unless it is accompanied by a complete and unaltered copy of this Prospectus.

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Entitlement Offer which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Entitlement Offer.

