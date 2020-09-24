PAOG Expands Cannabis Pharma Treatment Research

Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2020) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the company will expand its cannabis pharmaceutical treatment research beyond its current focus on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

On July 30, 2020, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a cannabis treatment under development for COPD derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

In an initial scientific evaluation as a treatment for COPD, RespRx has demonstrated affecting significant increases in respiration rate, tidal volume and inspiratory air flow rate. Overall data from the evaluation demonstrated that RespRx can significantly improve inspiratory lung functions in instances of moderate pulmonary fibrosis.

With RespRx now in house, PAOG has engaged multiple new experts from both the university and commercial medical research community to evaluate the RespRx formula, the formulation process and the test results.

The expert evaluation has reviewed RespRx in conjunction with other publicly available cannabis treatment research. Two studies in particular, both of which highlight the research behind GW Pharmaceuticals' cannabinoid treatments, shed light on PAOG's wider opportunity stemming from RespRx, the process to derive RespRx and the clinical trials to date behind RespRx.

One of the two studies is focused on CBD and the other on THC. The research seems to indicate CBD has both an impact on hyper-immune responses that might result in conditions like a cytokine storm which impacts many COVID-19 patients, and positive stimulation of immune responses that fight bad cells. The THC report seems to validate its ability to relieve pain, but it also indicates immune response manipulation capabilities to include anti-inflammatory reactions and the stimulation of immune responses to fight bad cells.

CBD Research - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7173676/

THC Research - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6219460/

In summary, existing publicly available cannabis treatment research further supports the research findings behind RespRx, and at the same time, the publicly available research sheds light on the expanded potential of PAOG's RespRx overall technology.

The growing body of cannabis research is building convincing evidence behind how specific cannabinoids can beneficially impact specific immune responses. The research behind RespRx demonstrates how the process to derive RespRx can be manipulated to target specific cannabinoid extractions. Accordingly, as advancing cannabis research unveils further evidence behind how specific cannabinoids beneficially impact specific immune responses, PAOG is optimistic that it can utilize its overall cannabis extraction process to effectively derive formals with high concentrations of target cannabinoids. Hence, PAOG sees a more broad future of developing cannabis treatments beyond COPD.

In conjunction with PAOG's acquisition of RespRx, the company also recently acquired a hemp cultivation business from Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) to develop a proprietary cultivar to support PAOG's cannabis pharmaceutical treatment objectives.

Last week, PAOG announced plans with PURA to expand upon PAOG's hemp cultivation business to develop a proprietary hemp cultivar. PAOG and PURA are partnering on PURA's Farmersville Brands initiative.

PAOG's Farmersville cultivar development operation will include a lab and an environmentally controlled indoor growing facility. PAOG is working with current cultivars to evolve and produce an ideal plant with full spectrum, high CBD yields to support ongoing RespRx development and to support future CBD pharmaceutical developments.

PAOG is exploring opportunities to engage with university research in partnership with its hemp cultivar development initiative.

PURA recently announced a year long initiative to transition PURA from a CBD sports beverage manufacturer into a hemp conglomerate built on lifestyle brand with a broad CBD consumer products reach, and a leading industrial hemp initiative. The brand name is Farmersville Brands and as part of their strategy, PURA has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement to acquire 72 acers of agricultural property in Farmersville, Texas. PURA's year long initiative includes plans to see the Farmersville Brand strategy infused with a $100 million investment.

