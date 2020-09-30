Kalina Power : KPO Annual Report 30 June 2020 2020/09/30

KALINA POWER LIMITED
Directors' report
The directors of KALiNA Power Limited ('the Company') present their annual financial report of the Company and its controlled entities ('the Group' or 'the Consolidated Entity') for the year ended 30 June 2020.
Review of Operations
The total loss of the consolidated entity attributable to the owners of the parent for the year ended 30 June 2020 was $4,523,365 (2019: loss of $4,797,721). This equates to a basic loss per share of 0.6 cents for the year ended 30 June 2020 (2019: loss of 1.0 cents). Of this loss of $4.52m, Non-cash items amounted to $0.86m. During the year Company's operating cash outflow amounted to $3.87m. Of this $1.82m was related to Alberta project development, $0.32m related to patent maintenance and $0.34m related to project and corporate financing.
During the financial year, the Company completed a financing on 31 October 2019 of AU$3.29m before costs, through a private placement.
Western Canada
The Province of Alberta, Canada, represents KALiNA's primary market focus where the province has legislated the retirement of 5.7GW of coal-fired generation. Since February 2018 the Company's subsidiary, KALiNA Distributed Power Limited ("KDP") has been implementing its development program for multiple 22MW - 30MW distributed generation power plants, using advanced gas turbine technology and KALiNA's waste heat recovery technology;, the KALiNA Combined Cycle ('KCC'). A 30MW (nominal name plate capacity) KCC plant comprises a 21MW Gas Turbine with a 9MW KALiNA Cycle module.
KDP selected Alberta due to a number of circumstances that together make Alberta an extremely attractive location for its distributed generation power plant projects. Alberta has legislated retirement of 5.7 GW of baseload coal fired power, resulting in market uncertainty on how to replace ~40% of capacity and energy.
Alberta also has one of highest industrial demands of any North American grid and an abundance of low-cost natural gas. Its power prices have almost tripled since 2017, with an average of over CAD$50 per MWh in 2020. Despite COVID19 and commodity price impacts, forwards are currently over CAD$50 per MWh.
These circumstances have provided the commercial impetus for KDP to develop its projects to address these opportunities in the Alberta market that can be deployed relatively quickly and address specific regional demand for distributed power generation.
Furthermore these circumstances are also providing a commercial driver for gas producers in areas of Alberta who face an oversupply of gas, significant delivery charges via the existing gas pipelines as well as high electricity costs due to their locations predominantly at the end of the electric transmission infrastructure.
It is these factors that has allowed KALiNA and KDP to enter into its funding partnership with Akira and negotiations with gas producers to potentially toll gas through the power plant.
Funding Partner - Akira Partners
Akira Partners is a Calgary-based essential assets investment firm that sources, invests, and manages investments in energy & sustainable infrastructure assets. Akira's principals have raised and deployed over $3 billion of capital across Nor th American energy and infrastructure. Akira takes a purposeful approach to investing capital and is a signatory to the United Nations-supportedPrinciples of Responsible Investing.
Under the partnership agreement, Akira have agreed to fund the equity portion of the Capex required for the first two Alberta Projects. This is capped at CAD$70 million across both projects. Akira will also lead the sourcing of debt financing for the first two projects. The provision of funds by Akira is conditional on them completing their capital raise process for their infrastructure fund. The Directors believe Akira will successfully complete this capital raise due to their track record of success in investing in infrastructure. There are also customary project specific conditions such as appropriate project location, capital cost and anticipated revenues for a project that will need to be met in order to move to FNTP on each project.
KDP is on track in completing a number of project development milestones to achieve FNTP, including site assessment, site specific engineering, permit applications and detailed design engineering so as to satisfy the conditions for the Akira funding.
Under the partnership agreement, once the projects reach FNTP, KDP will receive the following:
-
reimbursement of its development costs for projects 1 and 2, which includes for the preliminary engineering and design of the KCC. This engineering and design work generated in the first two projects is generally applicable for all KCC projects moving forward. As a result, less costs will be incurred by KDP in developing projects beyond the first two projects.
-
a 4% Development Fee based on the agreed capital cost of a project. The development fee for project 1 and 2 will be paid 50% at FNTP, anticipated at the end of Q1, 2021 and 50% at the commercial operation date ('COD') of the first two projects, anticipated in Q4, 2022. For future projects the Akira partnership agreement provides for the development fee to be paid in full at FNTP.
-
A waterfall cashflow participation, payable once certain returns are received by Akira in the first two projects.