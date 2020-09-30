Kalina Power : KPO Annual Report 30 June 2020 2020/09/30 0 09/30/2020 | 06:25am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KALINA POWER LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES ACN 000 090 997 Annual report to Shareholders for the year ended 30 June 2020 KALINA POWER LIMITED CORPORATE DIRECTORY Directors: Mr Ross MacLachlan CEO and current acting Chairman Mr Tim Horgan Executive Director Mr Jeffry Myers Executive Director Dr Malcolm Jacques Non-executive Director Mr Peter Littlewood Non-executive Director Company Secretary: Mr Kesh Thurairasa Registered Office and Principal Ground Floor Place of Business Suite 6, 795 Glenferrie Road Hawthorn VIC 3122 Telephone: + 61 3 9236 2800 Facsimile: + 61 38 9818 3656 Share Registry: Computershare Registry Services Pty Limited Yarra Falls, 452 Johnston Street, Abbotsford, Vic, Australia, 3067 Telephone: 1300 787 272 Bankers: Commonwealth Bank of Australia 385 Bourke Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Auditors: HLB Mann Judd Level 9, 575 Bourke Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Telephone: + 61 3 9606 3888 Facsimile: + 61 3 9606 3800 Solicitors: Gadens Lawyers Level 25 Bourke Place 600 Bourke Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Stock Exchange: The Company is listed in the Australian Stock Exchange. ASX code: KPO Other Information: KALINA POWER LIMITED, incorporated and domiciled in Australia, is a publicly listed company limited by shares. Corporate Governance: The Company's Corporate Governance Statement was released to the ASX on 30 September 2020 and can be found on the Company's website at www.kalinapower.com 1 KALINA POWER LIMITED Chairman's Letter Dear Shareholders, Our progress in the past financial year has represented an important validation of the ambitious new business plan developed by our management team to shift away from a licensing-only business model, to one with a primary focus on developing our own projects. It has been validated by securing non-dilutive project capital, along with the funding for the corporate runway necessary to execute the plan. We are pleased to report that with this achievement, we are currently on track to initiate meaningful revenue generation in this new financial year. Against a backdrop of the legislated shut down of over 5GW of coal fired power generation in the province of Alberta, our team has identified an opportunity to develop ten unique 30MW KALiNA combined cycle power plants configured with advanced gas turbine technology and the KALiNA Cycle® waste heat recovery technology. Locations have been selected in areas of Alberta with a growing demand for power, and which provide incentives for local power generation. Over a dozen sites have been screened for prioritization and negotiations are underway amongst various industrial partners to establish gas supply and/or power contracts. This is expected to lead to contracting for our initial two projects, while continuing to expand the pipeline of additional opportunities. An important feature of our new business plan has been to focus on a market that can be addressed relatively quickly and efficiently, using the same repeatable configuration at a standard size and design with the same vendors and deployment partners. Over the past year we have assembled an impressive group of committed partners and stakeholders in order to complete the remaining project development milestones and successfully deploy our initial two projects which are expected to achieve Full Notice to Proceed by the end of Q1 2021. Power Engineers, Inc is engaged as our key process engineering partner and will formally serve as the program's Owner's Engineer. They are a leading global consulting engineering firm, ranked 4 th in the Power Sector in 2019 by Engineering News Record. Power Engineers has prior experience with the KALiNA Cycle®, via previous projects, engineering studies, and proposals. They have guided our team in a competitive and extensive selection process for key vendors and design considerations.

Most notably, this has led to a stage gated contracting process with Enerflex Ltd. (EFX:TO) to deliver cost effective, modularization and fabrication of KALiNA Cycle® plants. Engineering and cost estimating are well underway, with the goal to conditionally provide a lump-sum turnkey EPFC contract. Enerflex has a strategic interest in working with KALiNA in Alberta, as well as in other markets in North America and internationally.

The capex for these projects will be funded through our Partnership Agreement with Calgary-based Akira Partners, which provides for Akira taking a majority equity interest (up to CAD$70 million for the first two projects), and Akira will lead the debt capital raising for each project.

The scheduled payments from the initial two projects, together with similar payments from expected ongoing projects, positions our Company such that it is not anticipated to need to raise additional capital to deliver on the Alberta business plan.

An A$8 million, 24-month equity placement facility is in place with Long State Investment Ltd. If required, it can be used at our sole discretion and represents an important backstop in navigating our capital requirements through each of our projects.

24-month equity placement facility is in place with If required, it can be used at our sole discretion and represents an important backstop in navigating our capital requirements through each of our projects. In the last month, we raised a total of A$8.02 million by way of a A$6.83 million fully underwritten pro-rata Rights Issue along with a Private Placement of A$1.2 million. The funds raised will primarily be used to advance the initial Alberta projects to Full Notice To Proceed. We have a talented and dedicated team, supported by committed partners and stakeholders that have us on track to deliver commercial success in Alberta. This success is anticipated to represent a transformative breakthrough for our company and serve as a platform for KALiNA to become a global, waste heat to power business. The Board and team at KALiNA thank you for your support and we look forward to reporting to you on our expected progress over the coming year. Yours Faithfully, Ross MacLachlan CEO and Interim Chairman 2 KALINA POWER LIMITED Directors' report The directors of KALiNA Power Limited ('the Company') present their annual financial report of the Company and its controlled entities ('the Group' or 'the Consolidated Entity') for the year ended 30 June 2020. Review of Operations The total loss of the consolidated entity attributable to the owners of the parent for the year ended 30 June 2020 was $4,523,365 (2019: loss of $4,797,721). This equates to a basic loss per share of 0.6 cents for the year ended 30 June 2020 (2019: loss of 1.0 cents). Of this loss of $4.52m, Non-cash items amounted to $0.86m. During the year Company's operating cash outflow amounted to $3.87m. Of this $1.82m was related to Alberta project development, $0.32m related to patent maintenance and $0.34m related to project and corporate financing. During the financial year, the Company completed a financing on 31 October 2019 of AU$3.29m before costs, through a private placement. Western Canada The Province of Alberta, Canada, represents KALiNA's primary market focus where the province has legislated the retirement of 5.7GW of coal-fired generation. Since February 2018 the Company's subsidiary, KALiNA Distributed Power Limited ("KDP") has been implementing its development program for multiple 22MW - 30MW distributed generation power plants, using advanced gas turbine technology and KALiNA's waste heat recovery technology;, the KALiNA Combined Cycle ('KCC'). A 30MW (nominal name plate capacity) KCC plant comprises a 21MW Gas Turbine with a 9MW KALiNA Cycle module. KDP selected Alberta due to a number of circumstances that together make Alberta an extremely attractive location for its distributed generation power plant projects. Alberta has legislated retirement of 5.7 GW of baseload coal fired power, resulting in market uncertainty on how to replace ~40% of capacity and energy. Alberta also has one of highest industrial demands of any North American grid and an abundance of low-cost natural gas. Its power prices have almost tripled since 2017, with an average of over CAD$50 per MWh in 2020. Despite COVID19 and commodity price impacts, forwards are currently over CAD$50 per MWh. These circumstances have provided the commercial impetus for KDP to develop its projects to address these opportunities in the Alberta market that can be deployed relatively quickly and address specific regional demand for distributed power generation. Furthermore these circumstances are also providing a commercial driver for gas producers in areas of Alberta who face an oversupply of gas, significant delivery charges via the existing gas pipelines as well as high electricity costs due to their locations predominantly at the end of the electric transmission infrastructure. It is these factors that has allowed KALiNA and KDP to enter into its funding partnership with Akira and negotiations with gas producers to potentially toll gas through the power plant. Funding Partner - Akira Partners Akira Partners is a Calgary-based essential assets investment firm that sources, invests, and manages investments in energy & sustainable infrastructure assets. Akira's principals have raised and deployed over $3 billion of capital across Nor th American energy and infrastructure. Akira takes a purposeful approach to investing capital and is a signatory to the United Nations-supportedPrinciples of Responsible Investing. Under the partnership agreement, Akira have agreed to fund the equity portion of the Capex required for the first two Alberta Projects. This is capped at CAD$70 million across both projects. Akira will also lead the sourcing of debt financing for the first two projects. The provision of funds by Akira is conditional on them completing their capital raise process for their infrastructure fund. The Directors believe Akira will successfully complete this capital raise due to their track record of success in investing in infrastructure. There are also customary project specific conditions such as appropriate project location, capital cost and anticipated revenues for a project that will need to be met in order to move to FNTP on each project. KDP is on track in completing a number of project development milestones to achieve FNTP, including site assessment, site specific engineering, permit applications and detailed design engineering so as to satisfy the conditions for the Akira funding. Under the partnership agreement, once the projects reach FNTP, KDP will receive the following: reimbursement of its development costs for projects 1 and 2, which includes for the preliminary engineering and design of the KCC. This engineering and design work generated in the first two projects is generally applicable for all KCC projects moving forward. As a result, less costs will be incurred by KDP in developing projects beyond the first two projects.

a 4% Development Fee based on the agreed capital cost of a project. The development fee for project 1 and 2 will be paid 50% at FNTP, anticipated at the end of Q1, 2021 and 50% at the commercial operation date ('COD') of the first two projects, anticipated in Q4, 2022. For future projects the Akira partnership agreement provides for the development fee to be paid in full at FNTP.

