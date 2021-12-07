Kalina Power : Update on Kalina Energy Centre - Saddle Hills 2021/12/07

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 7 December 2021

Update on KALiNA Energy Centre - Saddle Hills

Progress on remaining key deliverables to achieve FNTP

Waste Heat to Power ("WHP") technology leader, KALiNA Power Limited ("KALiNA" or the "Company") (ASX: KPO) is pleased to provide this update on the progress of the Flagship 64MW Primary Site; the KALiNA Energy Centre - Saddle Hills ("Saddle Hills"), located in the County of Saddle Hills, Alberta, Canada.

KPO's Canadian subsidiary, KALiNA Distributed Power Limited ("KDP") reports it is formally engaged in the process to arrange project financing for its Saddle Hills project. With most of the project development milestones complete and the balance of deliverables being well advanced, the Company expects to be in a position over the next month to provide guidance on the timing to formally achieve Full Notice to Proceed ("FNTP").

Key Remaining Deliverables Required for FNTP:

1. Project Financing:

Given the power market fundamentals, the Company has decided to secure project financing based on a merchant market basis. KALiNA has been reviewing the project with several debt providers through its own contacts and has also formally engaged two, separate agents to arrange project debt and project equity to augment or replace AKIRA's right of first refusal to provide project equity. After a thorough analysis, each of the agents believe the project is financeable in the context of current market conditions. Thus far, several parties have indicated interest, signed Non-Disclosure Agreements and are actively engaged in the process.

2. Engineering Procurement Fabrication & Construction (EPFC):

Contracting framework of agreements with major equipment vendors is largely complete.

Enerflex Class 2 FEED detailed estimating and engineering report is now complete.

In depth, detailed negotiations with Enerflex on the EPFC contract are ongoing to ensure terms and conditions, together with an appropriate contracting structure can deliver cost efficiencies, warranties, construction and schedule suitable for project financing.

3. Permitting and Environmental:

AUC Permit & License for the project is in place.

The Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act approval with Alberta Environment is pending. KDP has provided responses to preliminary information requests and is in the process of providing additional requested information that should facilitate final approval.

4. Electrical Interconnection:

As previously reported, KDP is managing the timing of contractual commitments with ATCO and the AESO and the overall coordination of schedules to FNTP. KDP will re-activate the process pending completion of the key remaining deliverables for FNTP.

Comment:

Managing Director Ross MacLachlan said: "With most of the key deliverables in place for FNTP, we are now focussed on ensuring that project financing and the EPFC contracts are in place to deliver the best results for our shareholders. The right contracting terms of the EPFC agreement are vital in securing project financing on the right terms and conditions. Securing project financing for a project like Saddle Hills at over CADS$200m will be transformational for our shareholders.