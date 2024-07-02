Kalmar introduces new brand following its public listing

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 2 JULY 2024 AT 9 AM (EEST)



Kalmar introduced its refreshed brand identity following its recent transition to a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq Helsinki on 1 July. Kalmar’s vision is to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services.

“This vision drives our purpose and our brand promise: The logistics industry is transforming to meet the challenges of our world. At Kalmar, we are at the cutting edge of this transformation. With our global reach, we are driving sustainable material handling, and helping our customers to improve their safety, sustainability and productivity. Together, we’re making every move count,” says Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar.

Kalmar maintains its well-established name while introducing a new brand identity, brand promise and brand principles designed to resonate with its diverse stakeholders and signify its evolution as a company. With a renewed brand that reflects its forward-thinking vision, Kalmar is ready to start a new chapter as an independent, listed company.

Kalmar’s brand promise, “making every move count," reflects our commitment to driving real value for our customers, partners, employees, shareholders and beyond.

Kalmar’s new visual identity consists of a new logo, colour palette, typography and a new design element called “Bonds of Progress”.

The new Kalmar logo consists of two elements: The ‘K’ symbol and the Kalmar wordmark. Honouring Kalmar’s heritage of reliability, innovation and quality, while driving inspiration from Kalmar’s iconic ‘K’ mark, the K symbol has been refined to feel more modern and fresh, yet still familiar. The new logo is strong, dynamic and expressive, making Kalmar a distinctive and recognisable brand.

The Bonds of Progress represent how Kalmar is a key part of the global supply chain and the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. Bonds of Progress are a versatile design tool to communicate action, progress and collaboration.

“Our brand is a reflection of us as a company: It builds on our long history, deep-rooted expertise and extensive portfolio of equipment and services. Our new visual identity reinforces our brand promise and story, and underpins all of our communications. It captures the interconnected culture that leads the way forward and keeps Kalmar one step ahead,” says Maija Eklöf, VP Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight.



Further information for the press:

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be a forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,000 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

