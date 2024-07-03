KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 JULY 2024 AT 12:15 PM (EEST)

Kalmar’s ten largest shareholders

Trading in Kalmar Corporation’s (“Kalmar”) class B shares commenced on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 1 July 2024 following the completion of the partial demerger of Cargotec Corporation on 30 June 2024 under the share trading code “KALMAR” and ISIN code FI4000571054.

The following table presents the ten largest registered shareholders of Kalmar that appeared on the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy as at 2 July 2024. Percentages are rounded numbers.

Class A shares Class B shares Total shares Total votes Shareholder No. of shares No. of shares No. of shares % No. of votes % Wipunen varainhallinta oy 2,940,067 6,200,000 9,140,067 14.21 3,560,067 23.73 Mariatorp Oy 2,940,067 5,000,000 7,940,067 12.34 3,440,067 22.93 Pivosto Oy 2,940,067 4,000,000 6,940,067 10.79 3,340,067 22.26 KONE Foundation 705,888 1,232,454 1,938,342 3.01 829,133 5.53 Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company - 1,530,000 1,530,000 2.38 153,000 1.02 Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company - 792,972 792,972] 1.23 79,297 0.53 Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company - 792,000 792,000 1.23 79,200 0.53 The State Pension Fund - 550,000 550,000 0.86 55,000 0.37 Herlin Heikki Juho Kustaa - 400,000 400,000 0.62 40,000 0.27 Nurminen Minna Kirsti - 337,135 337,135 0.52 33,713 0.22 Ten largest in total 9,526,089 20,834,561 30,360,650 47.20 11,609,544 77.39 Other shareholders - 33,963,468 33,963,468 52.80 3,392,212 22.61 Total 9,526,089 54,798,029 64,324,118 100.00 15,001,699 100.00

Information on the largest shareholders is also available on Kalmar’s website at www.kalmarglobal.com/investors/shareholders/.

