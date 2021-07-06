Log in
    ALKAL   FR0010722819

KALRAY

(ALKAL)
KALRAY : TOGETHER WITH ORANGE, BULL/ATOS, RENAULT AND 6WIND, WINS THE CALL FOR PROJECT "SOVEREIGN SOLUTIONS FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS" OF THE INVEST FOR THE FUTURE PLAN.

07/06/2021 | 11:50am EDT
-

KALRAY, TOGETHER WITH ORANGE, BULL/ATOS, RENAULT AND 6WIND, WINS THE CALL FOR PROJECT "SOVEREIGN SOLUTIONS FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS" OF THE INVEST FOR THE FUTURE PLAN.

The aim of this project is to develop an open optimized and sovereign solution, based on Kalray acceleration cards, for the next generation of 5G infrastructures and to validate this solution in intelligent transport systems and "Smart Cities" use cases.

Grenoble - France, 6 July 2021 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in a new generation of processors, specialized in intelligent data processing at both the "Cloud" and the "Edge" level, is pleased to announce that the PIRANA project (Platform Inline for Radio, Application and Network Accelerations), is the winner of the "France Relance" plan led by the Directorate General of Enterprises (DGE) and operated by Bpifrance as part of the 5G acceleration strategy and future telecommunications network technologies. The objective of this plan is to develop sovereign solutions on telecoms networks and to obtain end-to-end control of these solutions.

The PIRANA project led by Kalray, in association with BULL/ATOS, ORANGE, RENAULT Group and 6WIND, aims to develop a new generation of servers allowing the deployment of 5G applications in an optimized manner, a new generation of servers that consume less energy and are more open and sovereign.

This new generation of server, which targets the "Telecom Edge" market, will be based on Kalray acceleration cards, integrating its latest Intelligent MPPA® Coolidge ™ processor, on the new generation of EDGE server from ATOS, as well as software solutions from 6WIND. In the intelligent transport system use case, the server solution will be deployed and tested by ORANGE with the help of RENAULT Group.

Éric Baissus, Chairman of the Board of Kalray, declared: "We are thrilled that the PIRANA project has been selected. This project will allow us to accelerate the deployment of our solutions on the 5G market with our partners, a market which represents a tremendous opportunity for our processors and our accelerator cards ".

Telecom infrastructure is facing a major evolution due to the large-scale introduction of 5G and the large number of applications that this technology will support, for the end user as well as for businesses. To gain optimal deployment regardless of application, the market needs solutions that are both very efficient and economical in terms of energy consumption, but also reprogrammable. Kalray's accelerator cards, incorporating its latest intelligent MPPA® Coolidge ™ processor, combined with servers targeting the Edge market such as ATOS', meet these challenges.

In particular, the "PIRANA" project will allow, using Kalray accelerator cards, the development and promotion of an "inline" acceleration card dedicated to the Telecom Edge 5G market, which can be configured to perform one or more of the following operations, critical in the context of the deployment of 5G solutions:-

  • Radio i.e. "Open RAN";
  • Network, storage and security functions of Edge 5G data centers;
  • User applications hosted in Edge 5G data centers, in particular for functions related to AI and "Edge Computing".

While the main players are American or Chinese, this platform - the result of the active collaboration between Kalray, 6Wind, Atos and Orange - will constitute, for infrastructure providers, providers of telecom solutions and mobile telephone operators, an innovative and sovereign acceleration solution for any vertical of the telecoms market.

This initiative is part of a context where accelerator cards will play a key role in tomorrow's Cloud and Edge data centers and will help to optimize data processing and infrastructure consumption in general.

Next :

Monday 12 July 2021 (after market closes) : First semester 2021 activities

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company, leading provider in a new generation of processors specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge. Kalray MPPA® Intelligent Processors are able to capture and analyze on the fly massive data flows, and interact in real time with the outside world. These processors are capable of running demanding AI algorithms and simultaneously a wide set of different processing and control tasks such as intensive mathematical algorithms, signal processing, network or storage software stacks. Kalray's Intelligent Processors can be deployed in fast-growing sectors from Cloud to Edge: modern data centers, 5G telecom networks, autonomous vehicles, healthcare equipment, industry 4.0, drones and robots… Kalray's offering includes processors, acceleration cards and a software suite, for a broad spectrum of customers such as next generation data center equipment manufacturers and service providers, system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers. Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA French lab, Kalray counts among its investors: Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), Safran, NXP Semiconductors, CEA and Bpifrance. Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com

INVESTOR CONTACTS

MEDIA CONTACTS

Eric BAISSUS

Loic HAMON

contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com

communication@kalrayinc.com

Tel. +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71

Tel. +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS finance & communication

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

Serena BONI

kalray@actus.fr

sboni@actus.fr

+ 33 1 53 67 36 72

Tel. +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

Disclaimer

Kalray SA published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 15:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
